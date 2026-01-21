Emotions flood courtroom after Miami-Dade teen sentenced for 2023 deadly shooting of best friend

It was an emotional day inside a South Florida courtroom on Wednesday after a Miami Gardens teen's best friend was sentenced for shooting and killing him nearly three years ago.

The sentence was not as stiff as the loved ones of 16-year-old Savion Littles had hoped for: 19-year-old Azell Canty was sentenced to eight years in prison and eight years of probation on the charge of manslaughter. Canty pointed a gun at Littles at a Northwest Miami-Dade home and pulled the trigger during Mother's Day weekend in 2023.

Littles' mother, Latoya Taylor, wept in court.

"I am broken," she said. "I will never be the same."

Surrounded by her loved ones in the courtroom, Taylor spoke with CBS News Miami about the loss of her teenage son.

"[Littles] was my firstborn. I have been in a dark place for two years," she said. "[Canty] gets to see his mom — I get to go to the graveyard."

In court, Canty apologized to Littles' family.

"I want you to know I am sorry," he said. "I wish I could take it back, but I can't."

Circuit Court Judge Cristina Miranda said Canty was reckless and delivered the sentencing.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Canty, there is nothing you can do to bring him back except learn a lesson," she told him.

Grieving mother speaks out after 16-year-old son is killed inside home

Taylor also spoke about her son's best friend, Canty, who had pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Following Littles' killing, Taylor spoke out in May 2023, saying how proud she was of her son, who had transferred from Miramar High School to American High to play football.

"For someone to take a life like that — he will never get to go to prom," she told CBS News Miami at the time. "I will never get to see his grandson. I have an empty feeling."

CBS News Miami spoke with Uniqueka Cunningham, Canty's mother, about the sentencing.

"Hopefully, he learned from his mistakes," she said. "We loved Savion. Instead of me losing one, I am losing my son."

When asked how she felt about her son's sentencing, she said she was "grateful."

"It could have been worse," she told CBS News Miami.

Little's attorney told CBS News Miami that he was also satisfied with what had happened in court. Canty also received some concurrent sentences for other crimes, including resisting arrest.