2023 Florida Legislative Session: State Rep. Fentrice Driskell
Jim DeFede also talks to the House Minority Leader, Democrat Fentrice Driskell. They look back on the whirlwind and controversial past two months, specifically what lawmakers passed and the role Governor Ron DeSantis had in the legislative action. And they look ahead to the impact of the legislature's actions.
State Rep. Fentrice Driskell/(D) HILLSBOROUGH CO./HOUSE MINORITY LEADER
