4-year-old boy rushed to Broward hospital after being found unresponsive in pool, officials say

An investigation is underway in North Lauderdale after officials said a 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pool.

According to information provided by North Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews were called to a home at 1650 Southwest 63rd Terrace on Friday morning after a 4-year-old boy was found in a pool unresponsive and not breathing.

The child was pulled from the pool and was rushed to Coral Springs Medical Center.

The boy's condition is not known.

No other information was released.