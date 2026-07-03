Florida increases age limit for swimming lesson vouchers as drowning numbers approach record level

It was a record-setting year for drownings in Florida in 2025, and it appears as though the state could be on pace of eclipsing that number this year.

That makes swimming safety during the Fourth of July holiday weekend more critical.

Giselle Sesteaga knows first-hand the importance of swim safety. Her son had a scare when he was just a year old.

"Thankfully we were really close, but he just went into the pool and a friend helped get him out," she said.

Sesteaga said she didn't know until CBS News Miami told her, that her now five-year-old son is eligible for a voucher where the state pays for up to eight swim lessons.

"We're excited because that would give us the opportunity since we have another son as well," she said. "He's two, so we're currently paying for the swim classes for both of them."

A new Florida law took effect this week.

It increased the age range of eligibility by three years to seven-years-old. The state also doubled the amount of funding for the voucher program from $500,000 last year to $1 million this year.

Will Clark wants the voucher for his 6-year-old son.

"They can do this to allow their kids to be safe. They can get in there the kids aren't dealing with the fear of the water and they can enjoy this much more," Clark said

Miren Oca, of OcaQuatics, said her swim school has already helped 400 families qualify for the voucher this year. She said it can be for first-timers, and for parents that want follow up lessons for their children.

"You need that consistent swimming lessons. You can't do a few swimming lessons at one and then stop and they are a swimmer," Oca said.

But there are often more applicants than available vouchers.

State lawmakers found that last year, 16,663 applications came through, but only 4,945, or about 29% of them were approved.

Nicklaus children's hospital says that Florida had a record 119 drownings last year, and the state is on pace to eclipse that number this year, with 62 as of July. Ten of them were in South Florida.

"One of the single most important things we can do for children of all ages is making sure they know how to swim," Said Malvina Duncan of Niklaus children's hospital.

Oca said it's always good to get your children in the water early and to have additional lessons once they start school.

You can only get the vouchers at state approved sites like OcaQuatics. Check out this website for information on how to apply for the voucher and a list of state approved sites.