2 sought after attempting to dump car in Miami canal before torching it, MDSO says

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
MDSO seeks community's help to help ID two men suspected of arson, authorities say
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify two men who allegedly set a vehicle on fire after they could not push it into a Miami canal earlier this month, authorities said.

Detectives said it happened on Sept. 12, shortly after 6:30 a.m., in the 1000 block of S. Biscayne River Dr. 

Surveillance video shows the men, aged around 18-25 years old, getting gasoline from a nearby Sunoco station before the fire and then fleeing after setting the vehicle on fire, authorities said.

Fire determined to be arson

According to investigators, deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where firefighters extinguished the flames and determined the blaze had been intentionally set.

Preliminary findings showed the two men attempted to push the vehicle into the canal before setting it ablaze and fleeing. No injuries were reported.

"They attempted to push the vehicle into the canal and were unsuccessful in doing so; they then afterwards intentionally set it on fire before fleeing," said Angel Rodriguez, MDSO public information officer. 

"We don't know what these individuals are up to. The fact that they went through great lengths to try and conceal a vehicle that they were seen driving a short time before and, at the same token try and set it on fire brings us a great alarm of concern because someone could've gotten hurt." 

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the suspects' identities or whereabouts to contact investigators at 305-994-1000 or reach out to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

