2 plead guilty in murder-for-hire plot targeting estranged wife of Miami developer Sergio Pino

Two men accused of helping orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot targeting the estranged wife of prominent Miami homebuilder Sergio Pino have pleaded guilty in federal court, marking a major development in a case that drew national attention following Pino's suicide during an FBI raid last year.

Guilty pleas and potential sentences

Avery Bivins, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, stalking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime. He faces up to life in prison.

Michael Dulfo, 43, pleaded guilty to racketeering, stalking and use of a firearm in furtherance of a felony, charges that carry a combined maximum sentence of 50 years if served consecutively.

Both men have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, a move that could reduce their sentences. Sentencing is scheduled for July 8.

Nine charged in alleged conspiracy

Authorities allege that Pino, 67, hired two separate teams of hitmen to kill his wife, Tatiana Pino, amid a contentious divorce battle. The couple had been married for 32 years.

In total, nine individuals have been charged in the alleged conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors said Dulfo was involved in a series of escalating attacks, including setting fire to cars belonging to Tatiana's sister and ramming a truck into one of Tatiana's vehicles.

Pino died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July 2023 as FBI agents raided his Coral Gables mansion and prepared to arrest him.

Defense attorneys cite remorse

Attorneys for both men said their clients are remorseful. "He is very remorseful and he just wants to put this chapter behind him," said Humberto Dominguez, Bivins' attorney.

Paul Donnelly, who represents Dulfo, said, "He accepted responsibility and he is remorseful. I think things got out of hand… and today he did the right thing."