2 BSO deputies suspended

Two more Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have been suspended.

The latest suspensions, confirmed Wednesday, involve Sergeant Matt Patten and Sergeant Victor Carrasquillo, both longtime deputies assigned to BSO's Oakland Park district.

Sources tell CBS News Miami that the two are under investigation for their handling of a case, though BSO has not provided details.

Thousands of cases under review

The disciplinary actions are part of a broader internal review of BSO operations countywide.

According to multiple sources, more than 6,000 cases are being examined for allegedly never being investigated or officially closed.

Sheriff Tony has vowed transparency and accountability.

"In 2019, I told this community they will know what I know," Tony said last week. "This agency will be accountable when we come up short."

At a news conference following the Tamarac tragedy, Tony admitted his agency "fell short" and promised reforms.

"I want the community to trust us," he said. "So they know when we get stuff wrong, I'm gonna own it."

Union silent, BSO yet to comment

The Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association, which represents Patten and Carrasquillo, has not commented on their suspensions.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, BSO had not issued a statement regarding the latest disciplinary actions.