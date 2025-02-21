Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Miami-Dade detectives injured in Miami Gardens crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

2 Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies injured in Miami Gardens crash
2 Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies injured in Miami Gardens crash 00:21

Two Miami-Dade Sheriff's detectives were rushed to the hospital late Thursday night after being involved in a crash in Miami Gardens. 

Around 11:30 p.m., the two detectives were in an unmarked car heading north on NW 12 Avenue when they collided with an 18-wheeler at the intersection of NW 167 Street, according to the sheriff's office. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. 

The sheriff's office said no other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation by the department's traffic homicide unit. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.