2 Miami-Dade detectives injured in Miami Gardens crash

Two Miami-Dade Sheriff's detectives were rushed to the hospital late Thursday night after being involved in a crash in Miami Gardens.

Around 11:30 p.m., the two detectives were in an unmarked car heading north on NW 12 Avenue when they collided with an 18-wheeler at the intersection of NW 167 Street, according to the sheriff's office.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable.

The sheriff's office said no other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation by the department's traffic homicide unit.