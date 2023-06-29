MDPD: 2 injured in Pinecrest as police pursuit ends in crash

MIAMI - Two people had to be transported to a local hospital after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Pinecrest on Wednesday night, according to Miami-Dade police.

The crash, which is under investigation, happened in the area of SW 132nd Street and South Dixie Highway, shortly after 7 p.m.

Police pursuit in Pinecrest ends in crash with injuries. CBS News Miami

MDPD Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez said this stems from an active narcotics investigation. "The detectives were in the process of taking a suspect into custody when the individual intentionally rammed one of the officer's vehicles and attempted to run over some of the detectives as he was trying to flee the scene."

"A pursuit ensued which ended at this intersection when the subject rear-ended a civilian vehicle and crashed into a marked police vehicle."

"A firearm was recovered from the subject's vehicle," Rodriguez added.

The driver of a white vehicle was transported to Jackson Memorial Health South and is in stable condition. The subject was also transported to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

A pregnant woman and a two-year-old girl were treated on the scene, but did not require hospitalization, Rodriguez said.

CBS4 cameras captured a heavily-damaged dark-in-color vehicle and a police cruiser with damage to its front area.

No police officers were injured in the crash, Rodriguez said.