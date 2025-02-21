Former Miami-Dade firefighters charged in son's death during 2024 training exercise

On June 21, 2024, a routine fire training exercise in Miami-Dade turned deadly when an unauthorized live fire broke out, killing a 28-year-old man who was not supposed to be there. Now, two former firefighters - including the victim's father - face manslaughter charges in his death.

The ex-firefighters are also charged with negligence in connection with the unsanctioned training exercise that killed Fabian Camero inside a three-story building on Northwest 36th Street in Virginia Gardens.

Unauthorized fire led to tragedy

According to court documents, the building's owner had not authorized live fire training.

Investigators said the two arrested firefighters placed barrels used for training simulations inside the structure, leading to the fire that ultimately killed Camero.

Father and former colleague charged

Francisco Camero, the victim's father and a former firefighter, has been charged with manslaughter and negligence. Prosecutors sought a higher bond, but Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer lowered it, noting that Camero had surrendered and was not considered a flight risk.

"I know this was an accident. He wasn't intending for his son to be killed," Glazer said. She set Camero's bond at $20,000 for manslaughter and $500 each for two counts of negligence.

Former firefighter Rafael Fernandez faces the same charges. His bond was set at $30,000 for manslaughter and $500 each for two counts of negligence.

Investigation and fallout

Investigators found that live fire training in acquired structures is prohibited. They determined the fire started when a smaller training barrel left unattended near flammable materials ignited.

Both Camero and Fernandez resigned from the fire department after the incident. A third firefighter involved in the exercise has not been charged.

The families of the accused have not publicly commented. Both men have posted bond.