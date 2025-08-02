Watch CBS News
2 dead, juvenile hurt in Florida mini-lobster season, Monroe County Sheriff's Office says

Two people are dead and a juvenile was hurt during Florida's lobster mini-season, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that Clarence Shawver, 82, of Palm City, was found dead in Gulf waters near Mile Marker 60. 

Shawver was reportedly snorkeling at the time of the incident before officials said he was taken to Fishermen's Hospital in Marathon, Florida, where he later died. Officials do not believe foul play is a factor in the incident, but autopsy results are pending. 

According to a news release by the sheriff's department, on Friday, Aug. 1, Raymond Bruce Sasser, 61, of Loxahatchee, was snorkeling before he lost consciousness around 8:30 a.m. He was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he later died. An autopsy is also pending. 

Officials said that near Mile Marker 48, a juvenile was airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital after a boat propeller hit them. He suffered an injury to his leg. 

