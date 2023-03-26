Watch CBS News
2 Cuban migrants taken into custody after landing at Key West airport on hang glider

KEY WEST, Fla. -- Two suspected Cuban migrants were taken into custody after they landed at Key West International Airport Saturday on a motorized hang glider, authorities said.

The two unidentifed men arrived at the facility around 10:30 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The pair, who were not hurt during the trip, were turned over to the custody of the U.S Border Patrol, officials said. 

"There were no interruptions in service and operations continue as normal," said Richard Strickland, Director of Airports.

Federal officials have been notified, he said.

