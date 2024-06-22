2 boaters rescued at Haulover Inlet after vessel takes on water

MIAMI — Two people were rescued after their boat took on water at Haulover Inlet on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:22 p.m., two Ocean Rescue Lifeguard units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called out to a vessel taking on water at the inlet.

When the lifeguards found the boat, they rescued its two passengers by using a rescue board and brought them safely to shore. Fortunately, no one needed any medical attention.

MDFR stated in a press release that they want to remind everyone to make sure they wear size-appropriate U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejackets.

Boaters should also have their boating equipment in working order, including their VHF radio, so they can reach out for emergencies through Channel 16, the agency noted.

The cause for the boat's flooding is under investigation.