2 face charges in shooting outside SW Miami-Dade tattoo shop

Police: 2 arrested in robbery, shooting outside tattoo shop in SW Miami-Dade

Police: 2 arrested in robbery, shooting outside tattoo shop in SW Miami-Dade

Police: 2 arrested in robbery, shooting outside tattoo shop in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have arrested two men in the shooting and robbery that took place last week outside a tattoo shop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said Elijah Young and Nathaniel Sweeting, both 18, are facing several charges including armed robbery, carjacking and attempted murder.

It happened at a tattoo shop located in the 13400 block of Miller Drive on August 29th at around 8 p.m.

Police said two tattoo shop employees were taking a break at the rear of the business when two armed males approached them and demanded their belongings.

One of the victims attempted to flee but was shot by one of the men.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. The second victim sustained no injuries during the incident, according to police.