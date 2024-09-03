Watch CBS News
2 face charges in shooting outside SW Miami-Dade tattoo shop

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have arrested two men in the shooting and robbery that took place last week outside a tattoo shop in Southwest Miami-Dade. 

Detectives said Elijah Young and  Nathaniel Sweeting, both 18, are facing several charges including armed robbery, carjacking and attempted murder. 

It happened at a tattoo shop located in the 13400 block of Miller Drive on August 29th at around 8 p.m.

Police said two tattoo shop employees were taking a break at the rear of the business when two armed males approached them and demanded their belongings. 

One of the victims attempted to flee but was shot by one of the men. 

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. The second victim sustained no injuries during the incident, according to police. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

