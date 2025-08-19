17 treated after possible chemical spill in Doral, authorities say

A chemical leak at a warehouse near Miami International Mall on Tuesday afternoon sickened 17 people—two of whom were hospitalized—and prompted a large response from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said about 30 rescue units rushed to the scene on Northwest 19th Street after a call that began as a medical emergency was later upgraded to a hazardous materials incident.

Firefighters conducted triage for patients while also working to locate and contain the source of the leak.

Seventeen people were treated for mostly respiratory issues, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Two of those patients were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further care.

All of the injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities have not yet identified the chemical that leaked inside the warehouse area. Officials said everyone affected is expected to recover.