16 year-old girl reported missing from Little Haiti area, police say

MIAMI -- Police ask the public for help in actively searching for 16-year-old Benstina Samedi, who has been reported last seen in the Little Haiti area. 

Samedi is described by police as a 4-foot-11-inch female weighing approximately 145 pounds, was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a black sweater with a diamond on the front, and gray leggings. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Missing Persons Unit of the local police department has requested anyone with information about Samedi's whereabouts to contact them immediately. 

Individuals can provide information by calling the Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

May 27, 2023

