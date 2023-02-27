13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event breaks records

MIAMI - Last weekend's 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event was one for the record books.

As the NFL's largest fundraising event, DCC XIII made history in both fundraising and participation, raising more than $10 million, with additional donations expected in the coming month, and uniting a record-breaking 5,641 participants on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

"I'm so proud and honored to be a part of a team and community effort that is impacting so many people," said Tom Garfinkel, Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO. "Over 5,000 people raised over $10 million, 100 percent of which will go to fight cancer at the Sylvester Cancer Center at the University of Miami."

With the $10 million and counting raised at DCC XIII, the Dolphins have now raised more than $63 million of the $75 million commitment towards the common goal of challenging cancer and supporting those impacted by cancer through the work of Sylvester.

"The Dolphins Challenge Cancer's year-round efforts spearheaded by the annual DCC event is a demonstration of the Miami Dolphins' 'one team, one fight' mission as players, cancer survivors and community leaders come together to find solutions to this detrimental disease," said Javier Sanchez, Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director. "Thanks to our long-standing relationship with Sylvester in addition to the commitments made by our partners and participants, we continue to bring improved treatments to South Florida."

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

CBS4 is a proud corporate sponsor of the DCC.

The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. The Sylvester is South Florida's only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center.