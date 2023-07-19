12-year-old facing assault charges for allegedly throwing acid on 11-year-old girl at Detroit playground, officials say

A 12-year-old girl facing assault charges after allegedly throwing acid on an 11-year-old girl at a Detroit playground appeared in court Tuesday, officials said.

Deaira Summers, the 11-year-old, suffered second-degree burns on her back, legs and arms in the July 9 attack, her mother, Dominique Summers told CNN affiliate WXYZ.

Deaira was playing with her siblings and cousins at a playground when she was caught in the middle of an altercation between the 12-year-old and one of Deaira's family members, Summers said.

The 12-year-old appeared in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing, a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office states. She has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, according to the release.

"I feel like it was the most evil thing you could do to a kid and especially the fact that she was an innocent bystander," Summers told WXYZ.

"I hope she get what she deserve, and they all get what they deserve," Deaira told the station, saying she wants everyone involved to be held accountable.

Summers said life for her and Deaira has changed since the attack.

"It takes maybe two hours what used to be 20 minutes getting dressed," she told WXYZ. "It takes about two hours to give her her medicine. I have to give her medication 30 minutes before she takes a bath."

During a preliminary hearing over the weekend, bond for the 12-year-old was set at $10,000, according to the prosecutor's office.

The case is "extremely troubling," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, said in a statement. "Instant horrible decision making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this," Worthy said.