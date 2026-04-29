11-year-old boy recounts being hit by a speeding car while walking to school in Miami Gardens

The 11-year-old child and his family are speaking out after he was hit by a speeding car in Miami Gardens.

Johnny Baptiste Jr.'s loved ones say the child could have lost his life when he was struck while walking to school with his cousin.

Baptiste recounts his experience with very vivid memories of what happened.

"We were walking on the side of the road, and the car came speeding by, and then it swerved into me, and I got hit," he said. "My cousin tried to talk to me, but it was too late".

The 11-year-old has a white bandage around his head after being struck by a car. He was left with a fractured skull and fractured pelvis, as well as bruises all over his body.

When asked about the incident, Baptiste said, "What did you think about this? I was nervous about what was going to happen." He added, "What else do you remember? I couldn't see".

Baptiste was walking to school just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, when police say a driver, trying to get around school traffic, went up on a swale, lost control, and hit a tree and the boy. Baptiste was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Baptiste and his family hope drivers will be safe and pay attention to the road

When asked what he would say to other drivers, Baptiste replied, "Pay attention to the road".

Baptiste's mother, Shakera Rolle, stayed with him during his entire hospital stay.

"I am very grateful. I thank God every second that he is here with me," Rolle said. "I could have lost my son. I almost lost my son".

The boy's grandmother, Stephanie Joseph, pleaded with drivers to be more careful.

"I just pray to God that people will be more careful, especially where there are kids, and be more vigilant, particularly in a school zone," Joseph said. "Don't be on the phone. Don't be distracted, especially in a school zone".

Baptiste is a fifth grader at Parkway Elementary School. He plans to return to school soon.

"I'm going to go back to school next week, and right now, I'm getting a little rest," he said.

When told that a lot of people were cheering him on, Baptiste replied, "I thank people for rooting for me, and I thank you for their support".

The family has created an online fundraising page to help with medical expenses. "And times like this, we need help to pay all these bills," Joseph said.

Police say the driver who struck Baptiste Jr. has been charged with reckless driving and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.