$100,000 bond set for driver accused in Miami's Shenandoah Park crash that killed jogger

The man accused of causing a crash that killed a jogger back in June in Miami's Shenandoah neighborhood has been moved from the hospital to jail and now faces serious charges, including vehicular homicide.

Less than 24 hours after being released from the hospital, Andres Fiallo appeared in court, where a judge set his bond at $100,000 and ordered that he surrender his passport before being released.

Prosecutors: "He was going 75 in a 25"

During the hearing, the state argued that Fiallo was speeding recklessly through a 25 mph residential zone, going 75 mph when he struck 50-year-old jogger Andrew Loretta last month.

"He was going 75 in a 25 residential area highly populated by bystanders, including kids, people exercising," the state attorney said.

Police said Loretta was launched into the air by the impact. "The victim's legs were severed, he was pronounced deceased," prosecutors added.

Fiallo accused of fleeing scene, driving without license

Fiallo is accused of leaving the scene of the crash and driving with an expired license at the time of the collision. Witness video taken on the day of the incident shows people at Shenandoah Park detaining him until police arrived.

Authorities said he made no attempt to brake, hit a white Mercedes-Benz, another vehicle and an ice cream truck after striking Loretta.

Judge denies leniency in passport dispute

During the bond hearing, Fiallo's defense attorney requested that the judge not require the return of the passport as a condition of release, explaining that it was likely in the vehicle impounded by Miami police.

"But, he doesn't have his passport," the attorney began before the judge interrupted:

"Denied! He's not from here, this is a horrific case."

The judge reiterated that Fiallo must surrender his passport before he can be released. He is also barred from driving and not eligible for house arrest.

Fiallo posted bond Wednesday afternoon but remained in jail as of the latest update.

In response to the tragedy, new stop signs have been installed at the intersection where the crash occurred, an area where neighbors say speeding has long been a problem.

Statement from Fiallo's attorney

On Wednesday evening, Fiallo's attorney, Bradley Horenstein, sent CBS News Miami the following statement:

"This unimaginably tragic case is the result of Mr. Fiallos Estupiñan having suffered a psychotic break, which the hospital spent weeks successfully treating with medication. For the better part of the last month, Mr. Fiallos Estupiñan was in critical condition, unconscious and handcuffed to a hospital bed while being treated with antipsychotic medication. Thankfully he is stable now, but he has a long road ahead."