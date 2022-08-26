1 Wounded, 3 sought in Dania Beach shooting caught on video

MIAMI - One person was wounded in a Dania Beach shooting that was caught on surveillance video and now the Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help with any information leading to the arrest of three individuals accused of the crime.

Surveillance video shows three people getting out of a car at around 1 a.m., running, taking aim and shooting at a house.

BSO said it happened in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue, between West Dania Beach Blvd. and Northwest 1st Street.

Neighbors CBS4 spoke to say they're not at all surprised that it happened here.

Surveillance video shows a dark car driving down the street and stopping in front of a church, then you see three people coming out of the car and start shooting at the house.

Someone in the area, who wanted to remain anonymous said he heard 3 or 4 shots.

"It was something big, something like a Draco at that...One of the guns that would echo four or five blocks."

When BSO arrived, they found someone suffering from gunshot wounds. CBS4 has learned that person is going to be OK.

BSO's violent crime unit was on scene investigating inside the home. You can see bullet holes on the wall in front of the house and the rear window of this car was shot out.

"That's not out of the ordinary, that actually does happen. But you don't normally hear a Draco shot though. I'm going to be honest with you, you don't hear something that echoes four blocks...You'll hear a pistol or something like a tah, tah, tah. Something like that, but this one right here it's like someone was sitting there aiming for a target they were trying to hit it."

Neighbors CBS4 spoke to said they didn't want to speak in fear of retaliation but said about 15 to 20 people including young children live in that house and it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

"I just hope that this place gets more safe because right now we don't need that for the kids now."

Bso is asking for your help - anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers at 954-493-tips.

