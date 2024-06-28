1 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Pembroke Pines barber shop

PEMBROKE PINES - There were some scary moments at a Pembroke Pines strip mall on Friday afternoon where police say one man was shot at a barber shop.

It happened at Halftime Barber at 15677 Pines Boulevard west of I-75.

The business was sealed off with yellow crime scene tape as investigators tried to sort out why this shooting happened.

Employees at the barber shop said they did not want to comment.

Captain Adam Feiner of the Pembroke Pines Police Department said the shooter was detained and the victim was transported to a hospital for emergency care.

Feiner said the shooting involved just the two people and said there was no threat to the community.

There was also a second crime scene at a nearby Publix Supermarket. That's where witnesses say the victim ran to after he was shot.

Nicolette Gitelman works in a nearby hair salon and she told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "Around 1:30 I heard shots like shots fired. It was pretty chill for 5 minutes and then I heard the cops and I heard sirens and they all ran here and cops ran here with guns and they went into the barbershop."

Gitelman said, "They started pulling people out of the barber shop and questioning them."

She said "I am terrified. I am shaking. This was kind of unbelievable that something like this could happen."

There was no word on how the victim was doing.