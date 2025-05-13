1 dead, 1 in custody after dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Hialeah, police say

A dispute between neighbors ended in gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Hialeah, leaving one person dead and another in custody, according to Hialeah Police.

Hialeah officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of East 9th Street around 2 p.m., where they found one person dead at the scene. The suspect was immediately taken into custody, police said.

"This is an isolated incident over what appears to be a dispute between neighbors," Hialeah Police said in a statement. "There are no safety concerns to the public at this time."

The shooting occurred outside an apartment complex, which remained taped off as investigators worked the scene.

The investigation remains in its early stages. Police said additional details will be released as they become available.