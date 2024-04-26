Trump trial live updates as defense team questions David Pecker

Trump trial live updates as defense team questions David Peckerget the free app
David Pecker is ending his week where he began: on the stand in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial.
The former National Enquirer publisher was the first witness called to the stand after opening statements Monday. During hours of testimony over three days, Pecker described a scheme in which he agreed to spend tens of thousands of dollars to purchase the rights to stories that might embarrass Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign in order to keep them from being made public, a process known as "catch and kill."
On Thursday, Pecker said that arrangement led him to pay $150,000 to the model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump denies that relationship.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges relate to reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to suppress her claim of a sexual encounter with Trump days before the 2016 election. Trump denies her account as well.
Trump's defense team got their first chance to question Pecker after the prosecution wrapped up on Thursday. The former media executive returned to the stand to continue cross-examination on Friday.
Pecker back on the stand as Trump attorney resumes questioning
Pecker returned to the stand shortly after the trial resumed at about 9:30 a.m. Emil Bove, an attorney for the defense, is questioning him about his recollection of an August 2015 meeting at Trump Tower, where Pecker said he agreed to be Trump's "eyes and ears" during the presidential campaign.
Trump arrives at court for Day 8 of trial
Trump spoke for a few minutes to reporters outside the courtroom, wearing a dark blue suit, pale blue shirt and french blue tie. He started off by wishing his wife Melania a happy birthday, saying he would be going to Florida this evening.
Trump called the case "horrible," and "unconstitutional." He opined that "the case is over."
Trump said he heard Thursday's arguments at the Supreme Court over his immunity claim were "brilliant," and said that he listened to them last night.
He also complained about the temperature in the courtroom. "It shouldn't be that complicated," Trump said, mentioning he wanted it warmer. "That's fine, that's just fine."
He did not take questions.
What Pecker testified on Thursday
On the stand Thursday, Pecker said he remembered speaking to Cohen about Daniels, and refusing to buy her story. Pecker said he told Cohen, "I am not a bank," and suggested he buy Daniels' story himself. Pecker had already spent $180,000 on the prior two "catch and kill" stories.
Pecker said that after Trump won the election, the president-elect expressed gratitude for his work to secure the rights to those two "embarrassing" stories.
"I want to thank you for handling the McDougal situation" and the "doorman situation," Pecker recalled Trump saying.
Pecker ended the day under cross-examination by defense attorney Emil Bove, who asked if Pecker ever "caught" and "killed" stories about other famous people.
Pecker described instances in which he allegedly did so for actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, professional golfer Tiger Woods, actor Mark Wahlberg and Rahm Emanuel, President Barack Obama's first chief of staff and later the mayor of Chicago.