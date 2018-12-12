Prosecutors: Media company admitted it paid off Playboy model to protect Trump before election

On the same day former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was sentenced in Manhattan to three years in federal prison violating campaign finance laws by paying off women who alleged affairs with Donald Trump, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced another major development apparently connected to Mr. Trump.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced it has previously reached an agreement not to prosecute American Media Inc., the parent company to the National Enquirer that paid former Playboy model Karen McDougal during the 2016 election. McDougal has alleged that she had a sexual relationship with Mr. Trump. The office said in a press release that the company "admitted that it made the $150,000 payment ... in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate."

"AMI further admitted that its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman's story so as to prevent it from influencing the election," the news release said.

In exchange for not being prosecuted, AMI accepted responsibility, agreed to assist in the investigation, and improve its internal compliance related to campaign finance laws, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

