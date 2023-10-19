House speaker vote live updates: Jim Jordan backs empowering Patrick McHenry, sources say

House speaker vote live updates: Jim Jordan backs empowering Patrick McHenry, sources sayget the free app
Washington — There will be no vote for House speaker on Thursday, two sources confirmed to CBS News, with Rep. Jim Jordan instead temporarily backing empowering Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry.
It is not clear whether there is enough support for the plan to temporarily expand McHenry's powers, although some Democrats have also backed the idea.
Jordan's decision to back McHenry is a sign that he doesn't believe he can imminently win the speaker's gavel, and it's time to consider alternate plans.
Jordan has already failed to garner enough support on two ballots and sources told CBS News' Robert Costa that Republicans were planning on staggering their votes against him — so he would continue to bleed support.
GOP Rep. Ken Buck, who opposed Jordan in both ballots, said Wednesday that he thought that Jordan "bleeds three or four votes" if there are more rounds of voting ahead. "More and more members are going to be able to say, 'I voted for him the first two times, now we have to move on,'" Buck told CBS News' Major Garrett.
The House is now in its third week without a leader as Republicans' path forward remained unclear.
Jordan will support a plan circulating among House Republicans to temporarily empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, according to two sources familiar with his plans.
The decision is a tacit admission from Jordan that he is not currently able to secure the votes he needs, after losing 22 Republicans in the second round of voting Wednesday — two more Republicans than the first vote on Tuesday.
— Michael Kaplan, Nikole Killion and Kathryn Watson
Jordan says death threats against lawmakers are "terrible" and "just wrong"
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who voted for Rep. Kay Granger in the second ballot, said in a statement that since she cast that vote, she has "received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls." She added that she cannot support "a bully" and called for a consensus candidate to be the next speaker.
Jordan, asked Thursday by CBS News' Nikole Killion about the death threats Miller-Meeks and others have received, called the threats "terrible."
"You know, there's no place for that for anyone," he said. "Look, it's just wrong."
Killion noted some lawmakers have complained about Jordan allies, who have assailed the Republican holdouts, and asked if he'd tell his supporters to back down.
"I've said that many times — there's no place for that," Jordan replied.
In a tweet Wednesday, Jordan said he condemned "all threats against our colleagues." "Stop. It's abhorrent," he said.
But Jordan, in his speaker bid, has been relying on right-wing groups he has long backed, and he's counted on the support of activists like Amy Kremer to win over undecided Republicans. Kremer, the chair of the pro-Trump group Women for America First, has been pressuring those voting against Jordan by urging her social media followers to call and show up at their offices. She advised followers Wednesday, "Start working now on finding legitimate challengers" to these Republicans."
Jordan indicates votes will happen Thursday afternoon
Jordan told CBS News there will be a vote Thursday afternoon, and indicated there will likely be a GOP conference meeting ahead of any potential vote.
But plans can change quickly in the House, and it's not yet clear when a vote might take place. The House gavels in at noon.
Jordan will continue to "bleed votes" with every ballot, says Rep. Ken Buck — "The Takeout"
Jordan will continue to "bleed votes" with each attempt to win the speaker's gavel, and Republicans should look to a temporary speakership to break the current impasse, so the House can move legislation to aid Israel and Ukraine and keep the government operating, said Rep. Ken Buck, Republican of Colorado.
"I think he bleeds three or four votes this next time, maybe a little bit more," Buck told "The Takeout" podcast this week.
"He started out with 20 (votes opposed). He's now down 22. I think he'll be down to 25, 26 if he goes to the floor again," Buck said.
The current floor chaos is "not a good image," and Buck says he does not see a clear path to electing a speaker.
But he did offer two possible outcomes: first, a "power-sharing" arrangement by which Majority Leader Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, becomes speaker and Jordan becomes majority leader. The second possibility he raised was a temporary speakership held by current Speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, Republican of North Carolina.
Pressure campaign by Jordan allies extends to family members of holdouts
The wife of Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, who declined to vote for Jordan on the first ballot, received text messages earlier this week over Bacon's vote for speaker. The Nebraska Republican backed McCarthy in both rounds of voting.
"Talk to your husband tell him to step up and be a leader and help the Republican Party get a speaker there's too much going on in the world for all this going on in Republican Party you guys take five steps forward and then turn around take 20 steps backwards no wonder our party always ends up getting screwed over," one of the messages read.
In another, the sender asks, "Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan? I thought he was a team player."
Bacon's wife responded in two messages, "Who is This???" and "Oh now you have nothing to say???"
The anonymous sender then wrote, "Your husband will not hold any political office ever again. What a disappoint [sic] and failure he is."
Bacon's wife replied, "He has more courage than you. You won't put your name to your statements."
Jordan holdouts push back on pressure campaign to change votes
GOP Reps. Kay Granger of Texas and Jen Kiggans of Virginia, who were among the Republicans who voted for someone other than Jordan during the two rounds of voting, separately said the ongoing pressure campaign being mounted by Jordan's allies will not sway them.
"Steve Scalise is an honorable man and has earned my vote for Speaker. This was a vote of conscience and I stayed true to my principles. Intimidation and threats will not change my position," Granger posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Granger, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, cast both of her votes for Scalise.
Kiggans separately noted her experience as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy and wrote on social media that "threats and intimidation tactics will not change my principles and values."
Kiggans supported McCarthy on the first two ballots.
The Republicans who voted against Jordan on the second ballot
Twenty-two Republicans voted against Jordan on Tuesday, with Jordan losing the support of four Republicans but gaining the support of two more.
Reps. Vern Buchanan, Drew Ferguson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Pete Stauber all voted for Jordan on the first ballot but switched on the second to supporting someone else.
Reps. Doug LaMalfa of California and Victoria Spartz of Virginia both flipped from other candidates to Jordan. Their changes, though, didn't help get Jordan closer to 217 votes, since he lost four more Republicans since Tuesday.
"All roads lead to McHenry"
Some House Republicans thought it was time to move on from Jordan Wednesday. One key Republican source texted this to CBS News' Robert Costa from the floor after the vote: "all roads lead to McHenry."
An unknown number of GOP House members, as well as some Democrats, would like to vote to expand the authority of Rep. Patrick McHenry, the speaker pro tempore. Any effort to empower McHenry would likely require support from Democrats. Some say they favor a vote to increase his authority to allow for consideration of a limited legislative agenda. House Democrats on Wednesday unanimously voted for their leader, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and would likely seek concessions in any agreement to back McHenry.