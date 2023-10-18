Which Republicans voted against Jim Jordan's speaker bid Wednesday — and who changed sides?

Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio again failed to garner the necessary support to become speaker of the House. The vote is not over, and he has so far lost enough of his GOP colleagues on the second ballot to require a third ballot to win the speakership if those who voted against him do not change their minds. He could only afford to lose four Republicans.

The conservative firebrand needed to win 217 out of the House's 432 voting members in order to claim the gavel, but has fallen short of that threshold.

In the first round of voting Tuesday on the House floor, he lost 20 Republicans.

Jordan was able to flip one of his holdouts in the hours after the House recessed Tuesday: California Rep. Doug LaMalfa cast his first vote for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose removal earlier this month was cemented by a group of eight far-right Republicans, but said he would support Jordan on subsequent ballots.

Here are the Republicans who have opposed Jordan on the second round of voting:

Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Vern Buchanan, of Florida, voted for Rep. Byron Donalds, also of Florida. Rep. Ken Buck, of Colorado, voted for Rep. Tom Emmer, of Minnesota. Rep. Lori Chavez-Ramer, of Oregon, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, of New York, voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana. Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Florida, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, of California. Rep. Drew Ferguson, of Georgia, voted for Scalise. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, of Florida, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise. Rep. John James, of Michigan, voted for Candice Miller, Public Works Commissioner of Macomb County, Michigan Rep. Mike Kelly, of Pennsylvania, voted for former House Speaker John Boehner. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin. Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McCarthy. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, voted for Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas. Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise. Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise. Rep. Pete Stauber, of Minnesota, voted for Rep. Bruce Westerman, Republican of Arkansas. Rep. Steve Womack, of Arkansas, voted for Scalise.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, of California, changed his vote to Jordan in the second round. In the first round, he voted for McCarthy.