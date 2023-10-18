Live Updates: Jim Jordan works to win over GOP opponents to his House speaker bid

Live Updates: Jim Jordan works to win over GOP opponents to his House speaker bidget the free app
Washington — Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, is expected to try again to win the speakership on the House floor late Wednesday morning, at about 11 a.m. ET, after losing on the first ballot Tuesday.
Jordan had initially vowed to keep lawmakers on the House floor and continue to vote "until we get a speaker," Jordan responded.
But instead, after he lost 20 Republicans in the first round, the next vote was not scheduled to take place until the next day, which suggested that he had not yet rounded up the support he needs.
"We're going to keep working, and we're going to get to the votes," Jordan told reporters after the first vote, and he said he'd had "good discussions" with his Republican colleagues.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez: "I am not going to be voting for Jim Jordan to be speaker of the House"
One Republicans who voted against Jordan was Rep. Carlos Gimenez, of Florida. In an interview with CBS News' Nikole Killion on "America Decides" Tuesday night, he talked about why Jordan would never have his vote.
He told Killion he was "very disturbed at the tactics used by Jim Jordan supporters."
Right-wing activists who are Jordan allies have been pressuring Republicans opposing Jordan by urging their social media followers to flood their offices with calls. Conservative commentators are also slamming these Republicans. Fox News' Sean Hannity called them "sensitive little snowflakes" on his show Monday night.
Gimenez objects to the "total lies" they told about him, including "that I was supporting [Hakeem] Jeffries for speaker."
"I will never vote for Hakeem Jeffries for speaker," Gimenez said. "I want a conservative, Republican to be the speaker."
Gimenez says these tactics won't work.
"What you've done now, you've cemented my position. So, I am for Kevin McCarthy. I will continue to be for Kevin McCarthy, Gimenez said. "I am not gonna be voting for Jim Jordan to be the speaker of the House."
—Grace Kazarian and Melissa Quinn contributed to this post.
What happened in the first round on Tuesday?
Jordan lost 20 Republicans in the first round of voting, guaranteeing another ballot. He won 200 GOP votes, but he needed 217 to win the speakership.
All the Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who received 212 votes.
On the first ballot, six Republicans voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who lost the gavel on Oct. 3. Several others voted for the GOP's first nominee after McCarthy's ouster, Majority Leader Steve Scalise. He withdrew his name from consideration last week when he recognized he would not be able to win the support necessary to win. Former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin also won three votes.