Watch Live: Biden delivers State of the Union address for 2024

President Biden is delivering his State of the Union address Thursday evening as he faces a broad array of challenges: widespread concern about the southern border, the public's frustration with the economy, his handling of the Israel-Hamas war and the war in Ukraine.
The speech, his third State of the Union and the final one of his first term, also takes place against the backdrop of the November election, two days after the Super Tuesday primaries effectively ensured that he'll face former President Donald Trump this fall in a rematch of their 2020 race. As the only major Democratic candidate, Mr. Biden has dominated the nominating contests during his primary reelection campaign, but the 81-year-old president continues to face lingering questions about whether he's too old to run.
The speech gives the president the opportunity to try to frame the early stages of the general election race in front of one of the largest television audiences of the entire campaign. If last year's message to a newly divided Congress was one that urged bipartisanship and consensus, this year the president is expected to highlight the differences he has with Republicans.
Mr. Biden will be speaking directly about the role of abortion access in Democrats' political victories, and according to excerpts released by the White House in advance of his address, the president will be promising to restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land on abortion rights if Americans elect a Democratic Congress.
And though he may not name Trump, Mr. Biden will be talking about him, contrasting his presidency with what the former president would offer — and reminding voters that his opponent's age is close to his own. He'll present his own political philosophy as one that respects everyone and aims "to give everyone a fair shot" and "give hate no safe harbor," according to excerpts released by the White House.
"Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution," Mr. Biden will add. "That's not me."
Mr. Biden will also be touting plans to lower costs for middle- and low-income families and draw what senior administration officials say is a "stark contrast" with GOP lawmakers, who they say prioritize "tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, for large corporations."
Some recent general election polling shows the president trailing Trump. A CBS News poll this month found that a majority of Americans think the economy is bad and believe Mr. Biden's policies would increase prices, compared to policies that would be implemented by Trump. This seems to be the case despite evidence that the economy has been steadying. Unemployment has remained at record lows, under 4%, and inflation is down to around 3%, well below peaks exceeding 9% two years ago.
But during Mr. Biden's presidency, Americans have experienced a higher cost of living: grocery prices are 20% higher than they were three years ago, home prices are rising and mortgage rates are hovering at just over 7%.
The president is expected to urge Congress to take action to ease the economic strain on Americans by working to lower health care costs, among other ideas.
Mr. Biden will also ask Congress to restore the expanded Child Tax Credit, which has been extended before but has since expired. The White House says this would cut the taxes of 39 million low- and middle-income families by an average of $2,600.
He's also going to be targeting big companies, with a proposal to raise the corporate minimum tax rate from 15% to 21%. Mr. Biden will also introduce a plan to deny corporate tax deductions to companies that pay any employees over $1 million, according to the top White House economic adviser, Lael Brainard, and other senior administration officials. They said that this would raise $250 billion in revenue. The president will not be able to deliver any of these measures without support from Congress, and the Republican-led House, which has one of the narrowest majorities in history, has struggled to pass legislation.
Mr. Biden is also expected to press Congress to pass national security funding to support Ukraine, which is rapidly exhausting military weapons and supplies it needs to resist Russia's invasion. The national security bill that includes funding for Ukraine and Israel remains stalled in Congress after Trump opposed the measure.
Alabama Sen. Katie Britt is set to deliver the Republican response to Mr. Biden's 2024 State of the Union address, a rebuttal that comes as the GOP seeks to draw a contrast with the president heading into the November general election and establish that the Republican Party is better positioned to lead the nation.
Biden said Americans can't "bury the truth" about the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The president said this is a moment to "speak the truth," not bury the lies about the events of Jan. 6.
Mr. Biden said the lies about the 2020 election pose the greatest threat to democracy since the Civil War. Without mentioning Trump by name, he urged that love for country can't come only when a leader wins an election.
Biden says "history is watching" to Congress about passing foreign aid
Mr. Biden pushed for the passage of his foreign aid, saying his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is simple: "We will not walk away." He said Congress had to pass the national security bill.
Mr. Biden emphasized "history is watching," and said "just like history was watched three years ago on Jan. 6."
Biden celebrates Sweden joining NATO
"Welcome, welcome, welcome," Biden said as he asked Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who was seated in the First Lady's box, to stand.
He touted making NATO stronger than ever, noting Finland's entrance into the alliance last year as well.
Biden warns freedom and democracy are "under assault" in the U.S.
Mr. Biden began his speech with a quip, "If I were smart, I'd go home."
He then turned serious, telling those assembled in the House chamber that "it is we who face an unprecedented moment in the history of the union."
Mr. Biden said he came to the joint session to "wake up this Congress and alert the American people that this is no ordinary moment either."
The president warned that not since President Abraham Lincoln have freedom and democracy been under threat in the U.S. But, Mr. Biden continued, "what makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas at the very same time."
He then turned to foreign policy and urged lawmakers to pass assistance for Ukraine to help it defend itself from Russian aggression. Mr. Biden took his first jab at former President Donald Trump, his likely opponent in November, although did not mention him by name.
Instead, Mr. Biden criticized his predecessor for his stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused Trump of bowing down to the Russian leader.
"It's outrageous. It's dangerous. It's unacceptable," the president said.
Biden enters the House chamber
Mr. Biden entered the House chamber at 9:16 p.m. to raucous applause from Democrats. He shook hands with lawmakers who snagged seats along the aisle as he made the walk to the rostrum. Trailing the president were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Also positioned along the aisle is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat and was heard telling the president "say her name," a reference to Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed last month in Athens, Georgia. The suspect in her death is a Venezuelan migrant.
Mr. Biden stopped to speak with Sens. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, who are both retiring at the end of their terms.
Entering the chamber ahead of him were members of his Cabinet. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is not in attendance, as he is the designated survivor.
The Supreme Court justices in attendance
Attending Mr. Biden's State of the Union are six of the nine members of the Supreme Court: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy is also there.
Absent are Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett.
Thomas and Alito have not attended the annual address in recent years.
Alito last attended the State of the Union in 2010, when he was caught on camera mouthing "not true" after then-President Barack Obama criticized the Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission.
Thomas, meanwhile, said in 2010 the annual speech has become "partisan" and remarked that "it's uncomfortable for a judge to sit there."
Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of the address: "We need to get back to decorum"
Earlier in the day on Thursday, Speaker Mike Johnson said leadership has been "trying to turn the temperature down," urging that lawmakers need to get back to decorum after last year's notable interruptions by House Republicans, and other infractions in recent years.
"I do think we need to get back to decorum and respect the institution and I've been trying to model that myself," Johnson told "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil. He joked that he won't be tearing up his copy of the speech, like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2020 during Trump's presidency.
"We want to maintain decorum," he said. "There's going to be a lot that we disagree with — I'll probably disagree with almost everything President Biden says tonight — but we have to respect this institution and respect the people and have an honest dialogue about how to move forward and I think we can in the days ahead."
Biden departs White House for Capitol
Mr. Biden has entered the presidential limousine, dubbed "The Beast," and his motorcade is en route to the Capitol from the White House.
Before he left, he told a reporter he was "feeling good!" and pumped his fist.
Mr. Biden then looked back at the crowd gathered on the steps of the White House to see him off and said "don't jump, I need you! See you all later."
What lawmakers are signaling with their attire and accessories
Various groups of lawmakers are using their clothing and accessories to make statements from the House floor while Biden delivers his address to Congress.
Some lawmakers are wearing yellow and blue to express their continued support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, while others are wearing blue to express support for the Israeli hostages.
Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus are wearing white, along with "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom" pins.
And some Republicans are donning white ribbons to honor so-called "angel families" or victims of crimes committed by migrants. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, a Georgia Republican, is wearing a button for Laken Riley, a slain 22-year-old nursing student. The suspect in her death is a Venezuelan migrant.
And others are wearing buttons calling for an end to the "Biden border crisis."
Protesters block road to the Capitol
Demonstrators protesting Mr. Biden's response to the Israel-Hamas war are blocking one of the roads leading to the Capitol. Several hold signs reading "Stop U.S. military aid to Israel" and are wearing t-shirts that read "Biden's legacy = genocide."
At least two banners were also unfurled. One read "The people demand stop arming Israel," and the the other "Biden's legacy is genocide."
It's unclear whether the demonstration will impact Mr. Biden's drive to the Capitol from the White House.
The president has come under pressure from some progressives to call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, where five months of fighting between Hamas and Israel has devastated the Hamas-run territory. Israel
The U.S. has conducted airdrops of food aid into Gaza amid a humanitarian crisis, and Mr. Biden is set to announce during his speech that the U.S. military will help establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast to increase the flow of food, medicine and other items into the area.
The motorcade took a differnent route to the Capitol and did not pass the protesters.
George Santos makes surprise appearance
Former Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House in December in a historic vote, made a surprise appearance in the House chamber.
House Rules give former lawmakers floor privileges, unless they're registered lobbyists or foreign agents, or they have "any direct personal or pecuniary interest in any legislative measure pending before the House or reported by a committee," or have been "convicted by a court of record for the commission of a crime in relation to that individual's election to, or service to, the House."
Santos is facing nearly two dozen criminal charges alleging that he defrauded campaign donors and then used the money to pay for personal expenses like designer clothing, stole his donors' identities and made thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on their credit cards. He is also accused of lying to Congress about his financial circumstances and falsifying campaign finance reports.
His trial is scheduled for September.
At last year's State of the Union, Santos had a tense exchange moments before the address with Sen. Mitt Romney in which Romney told Santos he did not belong there.
The notable guests attending Biden's State of the Union address
Among the White House guests joining first lady Jill Biden in the House gallery on Thursday are IVF patients, gun control activists, civil rights advocates and recipients of student loan debt relief.
Kate Cox, a Texas woman who made headlines for speaking out after being denied an abortion in the state, is also among the list, as is Shawn Fain, the president of the United Auto Workers union, who recently endorsed Mr. Biden. And Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden, which recently cleared the last hurdle to join NATO, is also expected to attend at the White House's invitation.
CBS News poll finds most Americans see "state of the union" as divided, but their economic outlook has been improving
CBS News asked Americans over the past week, "If you could give the 'State of the Union,' which would you say describes the state of the country today?"
We received some negative evaluations.
"Divided" was the answer picked by most, followed by "declining" and "weak."
Fewer Americans picked "strong," "prospering" or "united."
Democrats and Republicans describe the country as "divided."
Republicans, who are especially critical of the way things are going in the country, generally — and of President Biden — are more likely than Democrats to choose "declining" and "weak."
And while Democrats are more upbeat about the way things are going, few describe the state of the country as "strong."
When does Biden's State of the Union for 2024 start and end tonight? Key times to know
President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. The White House has not said how long this year's speech is expected to last.
Mr. Biden's 2023 State of the Union, which took place on Feb. 7 that year, lasted 1 hour and 13 minutes, according to the American Presidency Project from University of California, Santa Barbara. The year before, Mr. Biden spoke for 1 hour, 1 minute and 50 seconds for his March 1, 2022, State of the Union. The president's April, 28, 2021 address ran for 1 hour, 5 minutes and 8 seconds.
Former President Donald Trump's 2020 State of the Union lasted a bit longer. In that speech, held Feb. 4, Trump spoke for 1 hour, 18 minutes and 4 seconds, according to the American Presidency Project. That address was marked by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up a copy of Trump's remarks as he concluded.
Biden to seek to restore Roe v. Wade, will offer indictment of Trump without naming him
Election-year politics will be an overt part of this year's State of the Union. Mr. Biden will be speaking directly about the role of abortion access in Democrats' political victories, and according to excerpts released by the White House in advance of his address, the president will be promising to restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land on abortion rights if Americans elect a Democratic Congress.
Noting that the Supreme Court, in overturning Roe, said that women "are not without electoral or political power," Mr. Biden will go on to take a jab at conservatives who celebrated the end of the federal right to an abortion.
"Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America," he's expected to say. "But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again in 2024. If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again."
And though he may not name Trump in his address, Mr. Biden will be talking about him, seeking to contrast his presidency with what the former president would offer — and to remind voters that his opponent's age is close to his own.
"My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality," the president will say, according to excerpts. "To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me."
Trump plans to provide a running commentary on Mr. Biden's address on social media. This evening, before the speech, the former president called on Mr. Biden to " immediately terminate the Witch Hunt against his Political Opponent, ME."
President Biden will denounce extremism and discuss the U.S. economy, the state of democracy, and civil and women's rights in tonight's State of the Union address before both chambers of Congress. CBS News White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe chats with White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton about the president's priorities for tonight's address.