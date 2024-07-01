The 4th of July sale at Zenni Optical can save you up to 75% on glasses

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prescription eyewear can be expensive, especially if you need progressive lenses and prefer the most stylish designer frames. But there's no need to pay full price for prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses -- at least not when you shop at Zenni Optical this month.

Right now, during the company's 4th of July sale, on top of already discounted prices, you can get an additional 20% off one pair of glasses, 30% off two pairs of glasses, or 40% off when you order three or more pairs of glasses. The savings go as deep as 75%. Simply use code STARS24 at checkout to enjoy this extra savings. This offer expires at 11:59pm (PT) July 14.

Zenni Optical offers basic and designer frames (from Adidas, Jimmy Choo, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade and more), along with an extensive selection of upgrades and options, including the latest Transitions Gen S lenses, which get darker when exposed to sunlight, but fade back to clear two times faster that previous Transitions lenses.

Pro Tip: When it comes to deeply discounted prescription eyewear, Zenni Optical is one of our top picks. For more help ordering prescription eyeglasses online, check out our roundups of the best places to buy cheap prescription glasses online, the best prescription sunglasses for 2024 and the six best places to buy prescription glasses online in 2024. Plus, check out the 4th of Juiy sale going on now at GlassesUSA.

Best July 4th deals on prescription eyeglasses from Zenni Optical

In addition to low-cost, single-vision prescription lenses, you can upgrade to progressives, bi-focals or readers. Other options include blue light blocking lenses (for computer users), ultra-thin Trivex lenses (that offers sharper clarity and greater eye protection) and Transitions lenses (that automatically adapt to changing light). And if you want lenses that better protect your eyes from infrared light, blue light and UV light, Zenni Optical has special EyeQLenz lenses.

For serious gamers -- or anyone who spends a lot of time in front of a screen -- Zenni Optical is one of the few eyeglass companies to offer specialty gaming glasses. And for people who need protective eyewear, Zenni Optical offers highly functional, yet stylish protective goggles and glasses with custom prescription lenses.

For the more than 39 million people in the United States who suffer from migraines or light sensitivity, Zenni Optical offers prescription FL-41 lenses, along with a selection of fashionable frames for them. These are part of the company's new Migraine Relief glasses line. And like all of the prescription eyewear options, when you shop during the company's 4th of July sale, you'll save at least 20% extra when you use code STARS24 at checkout.

Pro Tip: Finding the perfect pair of prescription eyeglasses involves choosing frames that fit. You'll find a free and easy to use fit and comfort guide on the Zenni Optical website that'll answer all of your questions. You'll need to upload your eyeglass prescription or provide contact information for your optometrist.

As you're shopping for frames, look for the Try On button. Use the camera built into your computer or mobile device to take advantage of a virtual try-on feature. Or try the Zenni Frame Fit feature. Just upload a selfie and have the eyeglass frames of your choice superimposed on your photo, so you can see exactly how they'll look before making your purchase.

And if you're in a massive hurry to receive your prescription eyewear, check out the Rush Delivery section. You can receive your custom glasses within three to five business days. One of the main reasons people love shopping for their glasses from Zenni Optical is that the company offers a 14-day return policy on all prescription eyewear.

Zenni Optical does not accept vision insurance directly, but will provide you with a detailed invoice you can submit to your vision insurance company for reimbursement. Both FSA and HSA flex spending accounts associated with some health insurance policies are accepted. Plus, first time shoppers can sign up for the company's mailing list and save an extra 10% on their first order.

Get deals on prescription sunglasses from Zenni Optical

Prescription sunglasses are another one of Zenni Optical's specialties. Choose from hundreds of fashionable frames and have them custom-fitted with prescription sunglass lenses, Transition lenses or tinted lenses. During the company's 4th of July sale, when you buy any single pair of sunglasses, you'll save an extra 20% off the already discounted price.

You can also buy traditional prescription eyewear and sunglasses together to save 30% when you place an order for two pairs at the same time. But, the best deal can be had -- 40% savings off your order -- if you order three or more pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Just use promo code STARS24 at checkout. This offer expires at 11:59pm (PT) on July 14.

Save on contact lenses, too

Zenni Optical doesn't just offer prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses. You can order discounted contact lenses from brands like Biofinity, Biotrue, Clariti, Infuse, MyDay, Ultra and Proclear. In fact, you can save an impressive 20% on your first contact lens order, plus get free shipping.

Whatever you're shopping for during the 4th of July holiday weekend, we'll help you find the best ways to save money. Be sure to stay up to date on all of our latest deals coverage, along with our Amazon Prime Day coverage.