The best Fourth of July clearance sale deals at Wayfair

By Carolin Lehmann, Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

Joliet 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

Wayfair's Fourth of July Clearance sale is here. Score discounts of up to 70% on furniture, patio sets, mattresses and more through Wednesday, July 5.

Top Wayfair deals in this article:

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $366 (reduced from $1,103)

$366 at Wayfair

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $944 with code SAVE20 (reduced from $2,299)

$944 at Wayfair

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,540 (reduced from $3,780)

$2,540 at Wayfair

Best outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair 

We've rounded up the best Wayfair deals on outdoor furniture that you can get right now. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include positive customer reviews. No matter what your budget is, we've found something on sale for every shopper, including a four-person patio set for just $367. (For another CBS Essentials reader-loved, budget-priced option, check out this competing four-piece Walmart patio furniture deal for $220.)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $570

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree Egg Swivel Patio Chair with Cushions
Wayfair

Get cozy in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included. 

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $570 (reduced from $950)

$570 at Wayfair

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $479 and up

etta avenue mirabel reclining chaise set
Wayfair

These bohemian-inspired outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Several color options have already sold out, so act fast if you want to score this incredible chaise lounge set.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $479 and up (reduced from $938)

$479 and up at Wayfair

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set: $366

lark manor joliet patio set
Wayfair

This four-person patio set includes a loveseat, two patio chairs and a table. All pieces are crafted from solid acacia wood. The chairs and loveseat come with comfortable yet durable cushions suitable for year-round use.

The set is currently available in four colors. 

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $366 (reduced from $1,103)

$366 at Wayfair

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $268 

knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set
Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.  

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.  

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $268 (reduced from $400)

$268 at Wayfair

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set: $830

Harbison Rectangular 6 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Lark Manor Harbison six-person outdoor dining set, $830 (reduced from $2,524)

$830 at Wayfair

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,540

Castelli Rectangular 8-Person Long Dining Set with Cushions
Wayfair

This eight-piece dining set is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table features an umbrella hole. The included chairs are stackable. 

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,540 (reduced from $3,780)

$2,540 at Wayfair

Best indoor furniture deals at Wayfair

Upgrade your space with deeply discounted furniture from Wayfair. We found the best deals on pieces for your living room, bedroom, office and more.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional: $944

allmodern concord 2-piece upholstered sectional
Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful AllModern sectional is currently 49% off at Wayfair. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa. 

The sectional features hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $944 with code SAVE20 (reduced from $2,299)

$944 at Wayfair

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair: $260

Angie Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair

This upholstered armchair features a coastal farmhouse-inspired style with a nautical striped pattern and nailhead trim. The seat cushion is removable for easy cleaning.

The chair is currently 64% off on Wayfair. 

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair, $260 (reduced from $714)

$260 at Wayfair

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa: $420

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors. 

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa, $420 (reduced from $916)

$420 at Wayfair

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $360

binghamton-upholstered-armchair.png
Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 57% off at Wayfair. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $360 (reduced from $1,120)

$360 at Wayfair

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity: $450

Binford 30'' Free-standing Single Bathroom Vanity with Ceramic Vanity Top
Wayfair

Need a new vanity for your bathroom? This good-looking one has mid-century flair. It features a ceramic countertop and melamine wood base. 

Find it in two colors. 

Binford 30-inch free-standing single bathroom vanity with a ceramic top, $450 (reduced from $995)

$450 at Wayfair

Portsea 70-inch media console: $255

Portsea 70'' Media Console
Wayfair

This farmhouse-style media console has a weathered finish to keep things rustic. It accommodates flat-screen TVs up to 85-inches wide. It has open shelves for decor accents, plus doors to hide cables and more behind. In the back, find a cable management cutout. 

This media console comes in five colors.

Portsea 70-inch media console, $255 (reduced from $287)

$255 at Wayfair

Greta arch wood mirror: $174

Greta Arch Wood Mirror
Wayfair

This stunning full-length mirror with an arched top is made with shatter-proof glass. You can mount it on a wall, lean it against a wall or simply have it freestanding (it comes with a U-shaped bracket for this). Find this eye-catching mirror in four colors. 

Greta arch wood mirror, $174 (reduced from $200)

$174 at Wayfair

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $274

amarapal-pine-solid-wood-trestle-dining-table.png
Wayfair

This pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It's made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish. 

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $274 (reduced from $725)

$274 at Wayfair

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,250

mowgli-8-drawer-dresser.png
Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothing. It's on sale now at a very deep discount.

The bedroom essential is made of solid wood and MDF (medium-density fiberboard) and features raised, molded panels for dimension. Not too handy? No problem. There is no assembly required with this dresser.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,250 (reduced from $2,599)

$1,250 at Wayfair

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $225 (51% off)

guadalupe-rolling-kitchen-cart.png
Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired, wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space, with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. 

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $225 (reduced $460)

$225 at Wayfair

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $306

robert-armoire.png
Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in most rooms, sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and more. 

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $306 (reduced from $875)

$306 at Wayfair

Nora 12-inch medium hybrid mattress: $370 and up

nora-mattress.png
Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology.

It's up to 48% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size.

Nora 12-inch medium hybrid mattress (twin), $370 (reduced from $899)

$370 at Wayfair

First published on June 23, 2023 / 8:00 AM

