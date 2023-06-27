Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day, who? Walmart+ Week is headed our way and the retailer is bringing Walmart+ members the best possible deals on the internet.

The major deals event is set to take place from July 10-13. During Walmart+ Week, Walmart+ members will gain first access to a wide array of highly sought after items on the Walmart website. This weeklong extravaganza will feature enticing deals and limited-time offers across various categories including tech, home goods, toys, fashion and more.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Starting at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT) on July 10, Walmart+ members will enjoy early access to significant savings on numerous popular products from top retailers like Vitamix, LG, Dyson, Samsung and more. It's recommended that you join Walmart+ before then, because the event will be over on July 13 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) and you won't want to miss out.

But Walmart isn't only offering their deals to people with a Walmart+ membership. These savings will open to all Walmart customers on July 11 at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT), a day after Walmart+ Week begins. Some top items could sell out in the first 24 hours, but there will be plenty of deals available for everyone who loves shopping at Walmart.

Head over to the Walmart deals page to discover all the incredible deals happening throughout the week. Just a heads up, these deals won't be visible until July 10, so mark your calendar! And when you're ready to check out, don't forget to take advantage of Walmart's speedy one-day or two-day shipping options. Get your items delivered faster than ever before.

See what Walmart deals are available ahead of Walmart+ Week

Perks available to Walmart+ members during Walmart+ Week

While huge savings on name-brand retail products will be available for everyone, there will be some incredible limited-time offers exclusively tailored for Walmart+ members during Walmart+ Week 2023. How about beating the summer heat with a six-month unlimited Sip Club at Panera membership for a monthly fee of $5? It'll be accompanied by a monthly $5 reward on the MyPanera app.

Pet owners can purchase a $30 credit with Rover to cater to their pet-sitting and dog-walking needs. Finally, Walmart+ members can get a 30% discount on all SpaFinder gift certificates, so that you can indulge in some relaxation and rejuvenation.

In addition to early sales and exclusive sale access, Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. Just tap the button below to become a Walmart+ member.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

Best deals at Walmart in June 2023



Can't wait for Walmart+ Week? Shop these June 2023 deals now.

Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

Apple

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.

Apple Watch 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $129 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $199 (reduced from $460)

Best TV deals at Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Best laptop and monitor deals at Walmart

Looking to save on a new laptop or computer monitor? Then check out Walmart's major rollbacks on laptops and gaming monitor prices below.

Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the refresh it deserves.

Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced appliance essentials.

Best health and fitness deals at Walmart

Get healthy this summer at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now.

Best home and patio deals at Walmart

Your home makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on bedding, vacuums, organizational shelves and more.

