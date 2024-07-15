Sony's over-the-counter hearing aids are up to $400 off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prime Day is just about here, and Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony CRE-E10 and CRE-C10 over-the-counter, self-fitting hearing aids. For a limited time, you can save up to $402 on a pair and start hearing better right away.

The Sony CRE-E10 and CRE-C10 hearing aids offer many of the same core features you'd get from a hearing specialist, but you can purchase them online, set them up yourself and manage them using your smartphone. You should only get hearing aids if you've been to an audiologist, have had your hearing professionally tested and it's been determined you'd benefit from hearing aids.

Get the Sony CRE-E10 hearing aids from Amazon (31% off)

Amazon

For a limited time, you can purchase a pair of the Sony CRE-E10 hearing aids for $898, which is 31% off their usual $1,300 price. And the good news: You can purchase them with an FSA or HSA account, depending on eligibility.

Designed for people with certain forms of mild to moderate hearing loss, these prescription-grade, over-the-counter hearing aids don't look like traditional models. In fact, they look more like wireless earbuds that you see people wearing when they listen to music or make hands-free calls.

The Sony CRE-E10 hearing aids allow you to listen to music, audiobooks and podcasts, as well as more clearly hear audio from TV shows, movies and the radio, but they do so much more. These are FDA-cleared as over-the-counter, self-fitting hearing aids that to amplify sound for people 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment.

These hearing aids have rechargeable batteries that last up to 26 hours. However, thanks to their quick-charge feature, you can get up to 2.5 hours of additional usage with just a 15-minute charge. The CRE-E10s also offer adjustable sizing, so you can quickly achieve the perfect fit. You then have full control over their functionality using the Sony Hearing Control smartphone app. They work with an Apple iPhone or Android phone, but you can unlock more features if you use them with any model iPhone.

One feature we particularly like is that these hearing aids automatically analyze, adjust and optimize sound based on your surroundings. This improve your listening experience in every environment -- whether you're watching TV, having a conversation at home, or you're in a busy restaurant. These hearing aids automatically reduce ambient sounds and enhance speech clarity.

Pay even less for the Sony CRE-C10 hearing aids (30% off)

Amazon

Also for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, the Sony CRE-C10 over-the-counter hearing aids offer the functionality of traditional hearing aids, but at a fraction of the price. These CRE-C10s look a bit different than the more expensive CRE-E10s. Instead of resembling traditional wireless earbuds, these have a design that makes them almost invisible when they're in your ears.

These over-the-counter hearing aids fit completely inside your ear canal and offer prescription-grade sound quality that you can customize using a smartphone app. These too are FDA-cleared as over-the-counter, self-fitting hearing aids intended to amplify sound for people 18 or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment.

While you're wearing them, these hearing aids automatically analyze, adjust and optimize sound to improve your listening experience in every environment. Instead of having a rechargeable battery, the CRE-C10s rely on size 10 batteries (which you can buy wherever hearing aid batteries are sold). With each set of batteries, you get up to 70 hours of continuous use.

Amazon has temporarily cut the price of these hearing aids by 30%, so you'll pay just $698 for the pair. This is a savings of $302 off their usual $1,000 price. And you can purchase them with an FSA or HSA account, depending on eligibility.

