'Shark Tank' favorite Drop Stop is on deep discount now (plus more as-seen-on-TV deals)

Drop Stop

Drop Stop, a product made famous by Lori Greiner on TV's 'Shark Tank' (and on TV infomercials), is on deep discount now. This is your perfect chance to see what all the buzz is about -- all while protecting the area between your car's seats from debris.

Drop Stop is a seat gap filler that you place between the gap in your seats and your center console. (It installs in seconds.) It stops phones, coins, food, keys and more from falling into the gap.

The seat belt slot slides over the seatbelt, the Drop Stop moves back and forth with the seat and the size fits most car models.

Due to the item's popularity, buyers are currently limited to a maximum of five Drop Stop seat gap fillers per order.

Drop Stop, $16 (reduced from $25)

More deals on as-seen-on-TV finds

It's not just Drop Stop that's on sale now. We found deals for all sorts of TV-famous products available at our partner site CBSDeals.com right now. Check out the best seen-on-TV deals below, or tap the button to view all the deals.

Snuggie: Get two for $25

Snuggie

Snuggie -- the wearable blanket with sleeves -- is currently 50% off. And right now, when you buy a Snuggie at CBSDeals.com, you'll receive a second Snuggie for free. You and your favorite person can snuggle on the couch in complete comfort.

Choose from three colors.

Snuggie (2 pc.), $25 (reduced from $50)

Calming Heat By Sharper Image: $42

Sharper Image

This heated, weighted massaging pad features three heat settings and six vibration settings to help reduce pain, tension, inflammation and more, made with new and improved Sharper Image technology.

Get it now for 30% off.

Calming Heat by Sharper Image, $42 (reduced from $60)

The Link smart pet wearable: Save $60

Link My Pet

The Link smart pet wearable is a lightweight, waterproof device that helps you not only track your pet's location through GPS tracking, but also to monitor their activity levels and exercise habits. A built-in LED light can help keep your pet safer in the dark. Everything can be controlled from your phone with the Link app. Service plan options may apply.

The Link smart pet wearable, $90 (reduced from $150)

Headlightz light-up beanie: $17.50

Headlightz

The Headlightz beanie has an integrated LED light that is USB rechargeable. There are three different brightness levels of light and the battery can last approximately 1.75 to eight hours depending on which brightness level you use. The beanie is soft and machine-washable.

Headlightz light-up beanie, $17.50 (reduced from $25)

