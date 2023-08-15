The most popular 4-piece outdoor patio set at Walmart is now ringing up for just $209

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This top-rated Walmart patio set is an absolute steal at $190. Walmart

Don't miss this hot end-of-summer deal on patio furniture at Walmart. Our bestselling rattan patio furniture set of 2023 has just dropped down to $209.

Walmart

This CBS Essentials reader-loved 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway is massively marked down. It includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in black, navy, turquoise, gray and red.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart starting at $209. (Prices vary by color.) And yes, free shipping is included. You'll be hard pressed to find any other patio set for such a low price this summer, never mind one that's this loved by its owners.

Why we love this four-piece patio furniture set:

This patio set only costs $209, but your guests will think you paid a lot more.

Made of weather resistant rattan; the single chair's steel frame supports up to 400 pounds (loveseat supports up to 800 pounds).

Walmart reviewers say this set is comfortable, easy to assemble and "actually nicer in person than in the picture."

More patio furniture deals at Walmart

If that's not the right patio furniture set for you, no worries -- Walmart has plenty more top-rated outdoor furniture pieces at really low prices.

Walmart

Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4.1-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors. Prices vary by color.

Why we love this eight-piece patio set:

This set is ideal for larger spaces and those who love throwing backyard parties.

Multiple color options make it easy to customize your outdoor space.

Walmart reviewers say it's easy and relatively quick to assemble.

Walmart

Lounge all summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5") that comes with four pillows. The washable cushions are available in five colors. It supports up to 800 pounds.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," said a Walmart reviewer. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Originally priced at $335, Walmart has marked this 4.0-star-rated outdoor patio daybed down to $200 for the end of summer. Price varies by color; delivery is free.

Why we love this outdoor patio daybed:

This budget daybed adds a resort feel to your pool or backyard without breaking the bank.

It's the perfect place for lazy summer naps. Just be sure to use mosquito repellent

It's weather-resistant, though we recommend you cover it when it's not in use to keep it clean and dry.

Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: $200 and up

Walmart

One of our readers' favorite patio furniture deals of the summer is this one on three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set. It's weather-resistant, available in six cushion colors and easy to clean.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and an easy-to-clean glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says. The patio set is rated 4.2 stars overall.

Why we love this three-piece patio set:

This three-piece patio set is perfect for smaller spaces and balconies.

Steel-frame construction supports up to 395 pounds.

Walmart

This modular, resin wicker patio set looks like it costs more than just $340. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.5 stars.

"This set is a steal for the price!" one Walmart reviewer says. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."

Price varies by color.

Why we love this Walmart patio set:

L-shaped design makes it easy for guests to lounge and get comfortable.

It's weather resistant; cushions are removable and easy to clean.

This set looks bigger than it is -- it's a good way of making the most out of small outdoor spaces.

