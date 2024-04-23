The TikTok-famous Ninja Creami ice cream machine is 28% off ahead of summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ninja via Amazon

Summer will be here before we know it, and what better way to cool down during the hot days to come than with your very own at-home ice cream maker? There are plenty of ice cream makers on the market, but Ninja's Creami stands out for its seven programs, allowing you to make a range of sweet treats, including sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and more. The Ninja creami is so popular that it has gone viral on TikTok, with social media users recreating desserts such as Disney's Dole Whip and Mcdonald's Mcflurrys.

Right now, you can get the Ninja Creami for 28% off on Amazon for a limited time. We're pretty excited about this deal, as we've been on the lookout for a discount this good on the Creami for months. Not only could this be a fun addition to your kitchen, but it would also make a great Mother's Day gift for the ice cream fanatic in your life.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: Save $60

Ninja

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker (NC301) is really easy to use. First, you mix up the ingredients ahead of time and put them in your freezer overnight. Once its solid, you put your frozen mix into the Ninja Creami. Its powerful blades will turn it into a creamy frozen dessert in minutes.

The machine's one-touch programming makes it easy to choose between different types of treats, such as ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and more. A respin function lets you add even more creaminess if desired. We like the mix-in feature that makes it easy to add bits of Oreo, nuts, chopped-up candy bars and more.

Another great feature: The container, lids and paddle are all top-rack dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze. After all, the faster you clean up your ice cream maker, the faster you can make ice cream again!

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I have wanted a Ninja Creami for a long time now and I am so happy I bought it! You can make any type of ice cream, smoothie bowl, or milkshake. The customization is amazing! You can make a bunch of bases and have ice cream whenever you want! This is going to be great in the summer time! Definitely something to buy!!"