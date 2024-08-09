How to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game tonight: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons drops back to pass during training camp on July 28, 2024 in Flowery Branch, GA. Cousins is not expected to play today. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

NFL preseason football kicks off in a serious way this weekend, but for Falcons and Dolphins fans, the real action is tonight. Though many key players will sit this game out, including Kirk Cousins, today's game is the first chance for Atlanta and Miami fans (and fantasy football lovers) to see both teams in action and assess their potential for the coming NFL season.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins game tonight, even if you don't have cable or live out of market.

How and when to watch today's Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game will be played on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The NFL preseason game will stream on NFL+ (nationwide), and will air locally on the following channels:

Miami, FL: CBS

Atlanta, GA: Fox

Augusta, GA: CBS



Columbus, GA: ABC

Savannah, GA: CBS

Albany, GA: ABC

Birmingham, AL: Fox

Huntsville, AL: Circle

Dothan, AL: CBS

You can stream the game locally on Fox and ABC via Sling TV. Those in a CBS media market can stream the game live on Paramount+.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.

How and when to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins game without cable

If you don't live in a Florida or Georgia media market, the only way to watch today's Falcons vs. Dolphins game is with NFL+. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you want to catch tonight's game live, and all the other NFL games happening this preseason, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to all NFL games happening this preseason -- even out-of-market games -- on all supported devices. The streaming service also offers access to NFL Network on all supported devices.

To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market, on any supported device (including TV).

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

It includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

If you live in a local media market and don't have a cable TV subscription, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch tonight's game, and all the major sporting events happening this fall, is through a subscription to Sling TV. We suggest leveling up your coverage to get more NFL games this fall with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. For the least expensive Olympic-watching option, the Blue plan includes the channels NBC, USA and E!, starting at $45 per month ($22.50 for your first month).

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The Sports Extra plan includes Golf Channel and Big Ten Network among others. Prepay for four months of the Sling TV Season Pass and spend $219, reduced from $300.

Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

