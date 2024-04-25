How to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs free tonight with Hulu + Live TV

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a play-in tournament game at the Smoothie King Center on April 16, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs is in full swing with the league's new class of stars, led by OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, looking to dethrone league legends like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Judging by standings for Round 1 of the playoffs, fans are in for dramatic games with one surprise outcome after the next.

Hulu + Live TV is one of the few live TV streaming apps on which you can watch nearly every game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. That's big for NBA fans who are looking for a single platform to cover all their sports viewing needs. Even better, you can watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs for free with Hulu + Live TV.

Keep reading for more on how to watch the NBA Playoffs for free with Hulu + Live TV.

When are the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs began on April 20, 2024 and are ongoing. The four-round NBA championship tournament will continue through the NBA Finals, which will begin on June 6, 2024.

What channel will air the NBA Playoffs?

The NBA Playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. The games will stream on Hulu + Live TV.

What channel will air the NBA Finals?

The 2024 NBA Finals will air on ABC and stream on Hulu + Live TV.

Key dates for the NBA Playoffs

April 16-19: NBA Play-In Tournament

NBA Play-In Tournament April 20: NBA Playoffs begin

NBA Playoffs begin May 6-7: NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to May 4-5)

NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to May 4-5) May 21-22: NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 19-20)

NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 19-20) June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1

NBA Finals 2024 Game 1 June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2

NBA Finals 2024 Game 2 June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3

NBA Finals 2024 Game 3 June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4

NBA Finals 2024 Game 4 June 17-20: NBA Finals 2024 Games 5-7 (if necessary)

When is the first round of the NBA Playoffs?

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics goes up for a dunk against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at TD Garden on April 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs is being played from April 20 through May 22, 2024.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

First round schedule

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET on ABC) Celtics 114-94

• Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat; Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN) Knicks 111-104

• Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Knicks 104-101

• Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 p.m. on TNT, TruTV) Bucks 109-94

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV) Pacers 125-108

• Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 p.m. on ESPN) Cavaliers 97-83

• Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 p.m. on NBA TV) Cavaliers 96-86

• Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV) OKC 94-92

• Game 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8 p.m. on ABC) Nuggets 114-103

• Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+) Nuggets 101-99

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Game 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)* Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)* Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TBD)*

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC) Clippers 109-97

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC.

Sunday, June 9: Game 2

Game 2 Wednesday, June 12: Game 3

Game 3 Friday, June 14: Game 4

Game 4 Monday, June 17: Game 5 (if necessary)

Game 5 (if necessary) Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (if necessary)

Game 6 (if necessary) Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (if necessary)

What teams are the top seeds going into the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Coming into the playoffs, the Boston Celtics held the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Thunder sat at No.1 in the West. For the most current NBA standings, check out our sister site, CBS Sports.

Who won the 2023 NBA Championship?

Despite tough competition from the Miami Heat, the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship, beating the Heat in five games. The Nuggets come into the playoffs No. 2 in the Western Conference.