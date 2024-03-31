How to get access to a live tax professional today through TurboTax

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The deadline for filing your taxes is fast approaching. If that thought fills you with dread, it shouldn't -- filing your taxes in 2024 is pretty easy with the right help.

When it comes to tax prep, CBS Essentials readers choose TurboTax more than any other software or service. TurboTax guides you through the tax filing process, doing all the math and asking all the right questions so you can get your maximum refund (or lowest tax bill if you underpaid in 2023).

As easy as Intuit's TurboTax software is to use, the company offers another option that makes filing taxes even simpler: TurboTax Live Full Service. As the name implies, this full-service option connects you to a virtual tax expert with an average of 12 years of experience, or to a local Intuit TurboTax Verified Pro, who can handle the tax filing process for you from start to finish in just a day.

Here's what you need to know about this helpful TurboTax service option.

What is TurboTax Live Full Service?

TurboTax Live Full Service matches you with a tax professional with expertise in your tax situation. Whether you're an individual tax filer, self-employed or a small-business owner, TurboTax will find someone that's right for you. Experts are available for both English- and Spanish-speaking filers.

The TurboTax expert you're matched with will do just about everything for you, from start to finish. They'll find you the maximum refund you're entitled to. The expert will have access to Intuit Assist, the company's new generative AI financial assistant, for additional accuracy checks and support. (Speaking of accuracy, your return is guaranteed for life, with free audit support.)

One thing we like about TurboTax Live Full Service is how quick it is. All you do is upload your documents, so the tax expert can access them, and you'll get your taxes done on the same day. TurboTax Live Full Service works with your schedule -- you can talk to a tax professional even on nights and weekends.

If you like the TurboTax Live Full Service tax expert that you're matched with, you can choose to use them the following year. That way, you can build a personal relationship with someone who knows your unique tax situation.

TurboTax Live Full Service starts at $119. Tap the button below and get your taxes done today.

What other TurboTax options are there?

TurboTax offers many options for filing your taxes in 2024.

TurboTax Free Edition

This free version of TurboTax is a great option for taxpayers whose income is largely from W-2s (roughly 37% of tax filers qualify). The tax software includes free filing of your federal and state tax returns (Form 1040 and limited credits only). According to TurboTax, the free edition covers W-2 income, earned income tax credit (EIC) and child tax credits, plus your standard deductions, student loan interest deductions and limited interest and dividend reporting (1099-INT, 1099-DIV).

It's worth noting that TurboTax Free Edition can't handle 1099-G unemployment income or itemized deductions.

Users get anytime assistance from TurboTax's online community of TurboTax specialists. Worried about something going wrong? TurboTax Free Edition includes guidance in case of an audit, backed by TurboTax's audit support guarantee.

TurboTax Deluxe

TurboTax Deluxe includes all the features of TurboTax Free Edition, plus a few extras. It's a good option for homeowners: This TurboTax version offers homeowners step-by-step guidance on how to turn their home investment into a major tax break. (If you're hoping to deduct the interest you paid on your mortgage, you'll want to go with TurboTax Deluxe.)

TurboTax Deluxe includes a search of more than 350 tax deductions and credits to find all qualifying tax breaks. And should an unexpected form arrive late, this software lets you make changes to your tax return, online, up to three years after it's been filed and accepted by the IRS.

TurboTax Deluxe also includes one-on-one support from live TurboTax product specialists.

TurboTax Deluxe is available on the TurboTax site. You don't have to pay for the tax software until you file.

TurboTax Deluxe, $59 (reduced from $69)

TurboTax Deluxe can be upgraded to TurboTax Live Deluxe. The upgrade gives you access to unlimited tax advice and an expert final review.

TurboTax Live Deluxe, $129 (reduced from $139)

TurboTax Premium

TurboTax Premium has all the features of TurboTax Deluxe, with added support for those who are self-employed or have investment income to report. If you've been buying and selling on Robinhood or Coinbase -- especially selling, which is a taxable event -- TurboTax Premium is likely the version for you. It makes reporting these transactions easy, even if there are a lot of them; the software can import thousands of transactions directly from brokers.

Similarly, if you own your house and are renting out a spare room, this version will help you report the income and locate common deductions that can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Like all TurboTax software, Premium aims to give customers the biggest tax break possible. TurboTax Premium searches for more than 450 tax deductions and credits to find qualifying tax breaks.

TurboTax Premium also is available via the TurboTax site. You don't have to pay for the tax software until you file.

TurboTax Premium, $119 (reduced from $129)

TurboTax Premium can be upgraded to TurboTax Live Premium. The upgrade gives you access to unlimited tax advice and an expert final review.

TurboTax Live Premium, $209 (reduced from $219)



