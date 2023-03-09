Calming Heat, the bestselling heating and massage wrap, is now 35% off

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sharper Image

Get lumbar support, soothing heat and massaging vibrations in one inflatable back wrap with the Calming Heat wrap from Sharper Image. And right now at CBS Deals, it's 35% off the regular asking price -- but we don't know how long it will be in stock, so you need to buy now.

What makes the Calming Heat wrap so special? It can be a customized experience, for one thing, with three heat settings, three massage settings and three lumbar intensities so you can decide how much heat, vibration and inflation you want. There's an extender wrap for a more comfortable fit for different body types up to 55 inches circumference, and with a separately purchased power pack, it's completely portable.

If you have back pain or need more comfort or support for your lower back, the Calming Heat by Sharper Image back wrap basic can help alleviate it. You'll want to wear it every time you're sitting. It won't last at CBS Deals forever, so hurry and shop now.

Calming Heat by Sharper Image back wrap basic, $52 (reduced from $80)

More hot CBS Deals finds



It's not just the Calming Heat Wrap that's on sale now. We found deals for all sorts of TV-famous products available at our partner site CBSDeals.com right now. Check out the best seen-on-TV deals below or tap the button to view all the deals.

CleanLight Air Pro: over 50% off

CleanLight

The CleanLight Air Pro is currently 42% off, and you can save a lot of money if you order before it's too late. If you want up to four hours of on-the-go air purification, don't miss out on these deeply discounted savings.

You can take it with you anywhere and be certain that the air quality will be drastically improved wherever you are. The portable CleanLight Air Pro uses UV-C rays and negative ion technology to kill 99.99% of airborne pathogens and microorganisms, like mold, germs, viruses and bacteria.

The CleanLight Air Pro is also rechargeable and designed to easily fit into a cupholder for on-the-go air purifying experiences. The ultra-quiet fan is available in multiple speed settings. Not to mention, the negative ion generator needs no filters -- it lasts for 20,000 hours, which is over 20 times longer than a traditional filter.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (down from $190)

Snuggie: Get two for $25

Snuggie

Snuggie -- the wearable blanket with sleeves -- is currently 50% off. And right now, when you buy a Snuggie at CBSDeals.com, you'll receive a second Snuggie for free. You and your favorite person can snuggle on the couch in complete comfort.

Choose from three colors.

Snuggie (2 pc.), $25 (reduced from $50)

Calming Heat By Sharper Image: $42

Sharper Image

This heated, weighted massaging pad features three heat settings and six vibration settings to help reduce pain, tension, inflammation and more, made with new and improved Sharper Image technology.

Get it now for 30% off.

Calming Heat by Sharper Image, $42 (reduced from $60)

The Link smart pet wearable: Save $50

Link My Pet

The Link smart pet wearable is a lightweight, waterproof device that helps you not only track your pet's location through GPS tracking but also monitor their activity levels and exercise habits. A built-in LED light can help keep your pet safer in the dark. Everything can be controlled from your phone with the Link app. Service plan options may apply.

The Link smart pet wearable, $100 (reduced from $150)

Wrinkles Schminkles forehead smoothing kit: 33% off

Headlightz

No needles or expensive creams here. Smooth out your forehead wrinkles with these 100% medical-grade slilcone patches. They'll hold the skin taut overnight and reduce the appearances of lines and wrinkles. After the first use, you'll experience smoother skin, but with consistent usage, you can even prevent new wrinkles from forming.

Wrinkles Schminkles forehead wrinkle patches, $21 (reduced from $30)

