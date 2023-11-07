My favorite gym headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, are $100 off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Though they're not marketed as gym headphones, my favorite buds to wear while working out are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They offer top-tier sound and excellent active noise cancellation. I like how they feel stable in my ears, even when I'm moving around. They're IPX4 water-resistant, too -- enough to withstand a sweaty workout.

Right now, these 4.1-star-rated earbuds are on sale at Amazon for $199, a savings of $80 off their current list price and $100 off their price at launch last year. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have never been priced lower, making this the perfect opportunity to snatch up a new pair of gym headphones or a great Christmas gift under $200.

Tap the button below to buy them on Amazon now, or read on for more on why the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are my top earbud pick of 2023.

Why I love the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings. You can control music and volume by tapping your earbuds.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor.

I recently tested out the competing Google Pixel Buds Pro. And while I did like their sound quality, the active noise cancellation of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is much better. I also liked how much better the QuietComfort Earbuds fit in my ear -- the Google Pixel Buds would sometimes become loose with ordinary movement.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have six hours of battery life, or 24 hours total with the included charging case. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

