The best tech deals at Walmart's Memorial Day Sale

With so many Memorial Day sales happening right now, it's the perfect time to shop for new tech gear -- such as an 8K resolution smart TV, soundbar, wireless earbuds, smartwatch, projector, tablet or smartphone.

Discover the best tech deals during Walmart's Memorial Day sale

Our in-house shopping experts have been scouring through Walmart's Memorial Day sale online and have discovered these awesome deals on popular tech gear. Don't wait; these Memorial Day deals won't last too much longer.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: $324 (save $76)

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5s are Sony's top-of-the-line consumer headphones that offer noise canceling and spatial audio. They feature up to a 30-hour battery life and produce incredibly clear and robust audio.

During its Memorial Day sale, Walmart has cut the price of these bestselling headphones by $76, which brings their price down to just $324. Within our roundup of the five best headphones with spatial audio, the WH-1000XM5s were one of our top picks.

One feature we love about these headphones is their support for DSEE Extreme. This tech upscales compressed digital audio files in real time to restore sounds that would otherwise be lost to compression. These headphones also support multipoint connectivity and Google's Fast Pair feature.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones offer superior sound quality and use the company's own noise-cancellation technology to eliminate unwanted ambient noise. When supported, the "360 Reality Audio" sounds terrific.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), 40mm, GPS + Cellular, sport band: $239 (save $60)

All current iterations of the Apple Watch, including this SE edition, run the same version of the WatchOS operating system and come with the same preinstalled apps. What's different is that the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) has scaled-down hardware versus the Apple Watch Series 9.

Its processor is a bit older and less powerful. This version of the watch also has fewer integrated sensors and its display isn't as bright. It also lacks the always-on feature and does not offer an ECG function. On the plus side, it's considerably less expensive than an Apple Watch Series 9.

For this reason, many parents buy the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) with GPS + Cellular for a child instead of giving them a smartphone. The child can make calls or use the watch's texting feature. Who a child can communicate with is managed using parental controls. A parent can also track the location of a child in real time. If your child finds themselves in an emergency, they can use the SOS feature to summon help.

Adults caring for elderly parents also find this watch useful for remotely monitoring someone's location and making communication easier. The watch offers useful safety features, like fall detection. We also recommend this version of the Apple Watch SE to anyone else looking for a powerful watch, but who doesn't need the latest and most cutting-edge features offered by the Series 9. Like all versions of the Apple Watch, this one also supports Apple Pay, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music and other Apple services. Right now, you can snag a new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for a starting price of $239, which is $60 off.

2022 iPad 10th Generation (64GB, Wi-Fi only): $334 (save $115)

Thanks to its slightly newer and more advanced technology versus the 9th Generation, we recommend this version of the iPad to high school students and adults who want all of the benefits of an iPad without having to spend a fortune. With this model, you get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display, along with the processing power of the A14 Bionic chip.

The 10th Generation iPad also comes in a nice selection of colors and works with the Apple Pencil and/or an optional keyboard, which can extend its capabilities. This iPad's display and processor allow users to stream 4K resolution video or edit their own 4K videos. And when it comes to customizing the tablet, users get access to almost 2 million apps from the App Store, plus the preinstalled apps that come with iPadOS 17 (or later).

This version of the iPad is a step up from a starter model, but is not as powerful as the new 2024 iPad Pros. It can easily handle all of the most common tasks people use their tablet for. For a limited time, you can purchase the iPad (10th generation) at a starting price of just $334 for the 64GB, Wi-Fi only version.

For help choosing which Apple iPad model is best for you or the person you're shopping for, be sure to read our recently updated 2024 Apple iPad buyer's guide.

LG 70" 4K UHD smart TV: $498 (save $150)

A 70-inch smart TV is the perfect addition to any living room that can accommodate it. Right now, LG's bestselling 70-inch, 4K UHD smart TV is on sale at Walmart for just $498. That's $150 off its usual $648 price.

This TV runs using WebOS, so it's ready to stream content from all of the services you subscribe to. The LED display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It runs with the help of artificial intelligence that's powered by LG's a5 Gen 5 AI Processor.

The TV supports HDR10 Pro, has an integrated game optimizer mode and includes free access to more than 300 LG live streaming channels.

Samsung 75" Frame 4K smart TV: $1,949 (save $1,050)

In our coverage of the six best TVs for 2024, Samsung's Frame was one of our top picks.

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite content, Samsung's Frame offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition. The TV has an ultra-thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame. So when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, the Frame uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. Thanks to a thin (just 1-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall –- yet uses its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support. Thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, the Frame can showcase more than 1 billion life-like and accurate colors.

The Frame has become the most popular TV among our readers. You can choose from six bezel colors and styles, so it will nicely fit in with your most decor, offering a sophisticated and contemporary appearance. If, like many of our readers, you're intrigued by what the Frame has to offer, be sure to check out our detailed hands-on review of this popular and rather unique smart TV.

During Walmart's Memorial Day sale, you can purchase the 70-inch version of Samsung's Frame TV for just $1,949 -- that's a whopping $1,050 off its usual price.

Samsung Q-Series Q900C 11.1.4ch wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar and rear speakers: $1,040 (save $850)

Here's your chance to save $850 when you purchase this bestselling Samsung Q900C surround sound system. It's designed to work seamlessly with any Samsung smart TV, but it's also compatible with any other smart TV from any brand. Head over to Walmart right now to purchase this sound system for just $1,040 (and save $850).

Imagine filling your TV room with 22 powerful speakers designed to wrap you in sound. Well, you can expect that and more from the Samsung Q-Series Q990C surround sound system. When used with a Samsung TV that supports it, in addition to utilizing Dolby Atmos, for example, you get access to Samsung's own Q-Symphony sound. All audio generated from this system is automatically calibrated to provide a true surround sound listening experience.

The soundbar alone offers 11 front-facing speakers. Using the Adaptive Sound function, the Q990C optimizes audio in real time to ensure dialogue can be heard clearly. For gamers, thanks to the Game Mode Pro feature, when you plug in a gaming console, the sound system automatically adjusts to provide the most immersive audio possible when playing your favorite games.

Whether you're watching TV, movies or sports, the Q990C offers a loud, clear and an overall impressive listening experience. Included with the system is a remote control and wall mounting kit.

Hisense PL1 X-Fusion 4K ultra short throw laser cinema projector: $1,995 (save $395)

A nice alternative to a TV for your home theater setup is a 4K, laser-powered projector -- such as the popular Hisense PL1- X Fusion 4K ultra short throw projector.

This projector is currently on sale at Walmart for $395 off, which brings its price down to $1,995 -- but only for a limited time.

The PL1 X-Fusion projector supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It runs using the Google TV OS, so it's ready to stream content from all of the services you subscribe to.

Once installed, the PL1 X-Fusion can project video content onto a wall or screen that's between 80 and 120 inches. The projector offers a maximum brightness of 2,200 ANSI lumens, so it'll work nicely in daylight and in dimly lit or dark viewing spaces. Because it's an ultra short throw projector, it can be installed very close to a wall or screen, yet still produce a large, sharp and bright picture.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G65 QHD curved monitor: $300 (save $400)

Computer and console gamers alike can enjoy a much more immersive experience when playing games on a curved monitor.

This Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD monitor offers a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. It's an LED 1000R curved gaming monitor that offers impressive QHD resolution.

During Walmart's Memorial Day sale, this bestselling G65 gaming monitor is on sale for just $300 -- this is a remarkable $400 off its usual $700 price. This is a great option for casual gamers. Thanks to the monitor's ports, it's easy to connect it to a computer or any console gaming system, like a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or Xbox.

HP Chromebook X360: $289 (save $40)

This week, Google announced plans to enhance the Chromebook Plus platform by integrating enhanced artificial intelligence into these laptop devices that run ChromeOS (as opposed to Windows or MacOS). However, if all you need is a basic, low-cost Chromebook to handle everyday computing tasks, check out this popular HP Chromebook X360.

Right now, this two-in-one Chromebook -- that can serve as a tablet or laptop -- is on sale at Walmart for just $289. Like all Chromebooks, this one relies heavily on the user having a continuous internet connection to run cloud-based apps and access cloud storage.

This model offers a 14-inch touchscreen display and runs using an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. It comes eqipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The unit has a battery life up to 13.25 hours and comes preinstalled with a wide range of apps and access to Google services -- like Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Docs, YouTube and more. It's a great entry-level Chromebook now being offered at a very attractive price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): $1,055 (save $245)

When it comes to Android smartphones, we believe there are only two serious contenders for the best higher-end option available -- the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Right now, the unlocked version of Samsung's top-of-the-line smartphone -- with 256GB of internal storage -- is on sale at Walmart from just $1,055 -- that's $245 off its usual price.

Since the phone comes unlocked, you can activate it with whichever cellular service you like. Among this phone's key features are a main, rear-facing camera that offers 200MP resolution. And because this Android phone now uses Google's AI-based tools, once you shoot still images or video, editing the content is easier than ever.

This version of the smartphone features a beautiful 6.8-inch touchscreen display and is extremely customizable. It's a versatile communications, productivity, entertainment, health, fitness and personal safety device that nicely fits in your hand. And it's one of the few smartphones that comes with its own pencil-shaped stylus.

When it comes to viewing video, photos, or any type of animated graphics on the display, you get an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, along with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Thanks to the phone's titanium housing and IP68 rating, the S24 Ultra is durable and water resistant. And as you'd expect, for wireless connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. You also get a choice of seven colors.

Within our roundup of the best Android phones for 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was our top pick.

