The 5 best TV surround sound systems in 2024 make any TV sound amazing

Flat-screen TVs are nice and thin, but that often means that the speakers aren't ideal. So, if you want to enhance sound quality from your TV, the thing to do is connect a soundbar. The best soundbars often generate "virtual" three-dimensional, spatial audio that replicates surround sound. But if you want an authentic, movie theater-like surround sound experience, you'll need to connect a complete surround sound system to your TV.

A surround sound system should include a soundbar and at least two satellite speakers. Speaker tech can now bounce sound off of walls and a ceiling, and adjust sound based on a room layout, but to generate the best audio, the more speakers integrated into the soundbar, the better.

Our top TV surround sound system picks

Our team of in-house tech experts has curated this roundup of the best TV surround sound systems available. Keep in mind, any surround sound system -- from any brand -- can be used with any make and model TV or projector. We do, however, recommend sticking with audio components from the same brand, which are often sold together as a bundle. Meanwhile, if all you need is a TV soundbar, be sure to check out our coverage of the six best TV soundbars for 2024.

Best TV surround sound system overall: Samsung Q-Series Q990C system



Samsung

Included Components: Soundbar, subwoofer, rear speakers | Channels: 11.1.4 | Ports: HDMI, Optical Audio | Supported Codecs: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS HD, Dolby Digital Plus | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Special Features: Alexa and Apple AirPlay support, Game Mode Pro, Active Voice Amplifier feature | Soundbar Dimensions: 48.5 x 2.7 x 5.4 inches

Imagine filling your TV room with 22 powerful speakers designed to engulf you in audio. Well, you can expect that and more from the Samsung Q-Series Q990C surround sound system. When used with a Samsung TV (like the 2024 Frame smart TV or QN900D 8K TV) that supports it, in addition to utilizing Dolby Atmos, you get access to Samsung's own Q-Symphony sound. This means the speakers built into the TV will work in conjunction with the surround sound system.

The soundbar alone offers 11 front-facing speakers. Using the Adaptive Sound function, the Q990C optimizes audio in real time to ensure dialogue can be heard clearly. For gamers, thanks to the Game Mode Pro feature, the sound system automatically adjusts to provide the most immersive audio possible when playing your favorite games.

Whether you're watching TV shows, movies or sports, the Q990C offers a loud, clear and an overall impressive listening experience. Included with the system is a remote control and wall mounting kit.

Best budget TV surround sound system: Hisense AX5125H



Best Buy

Included Components: Soundbar, wireless subwoofer, wireless satellite speakers | Channels: 5.1.2 | Ports: HDMI eARC, Optical, USB Type-A, 3.5mm audio | Supported Codecs: Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS:X, Dolby Digital | Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth | Special Features: 9 speakers built into the soundbar, Roku TV ready | Soundbar Dimensions: 36.2 x 3.5 x 2.4 inches

Forget about cable clutter with this low-cost surround sound system. While the soundbar connects to the TV using an HDMI cable, the subwoofer and satellite speakers are wireless. What you get is a 5.1.2 channel sound system with a nine speaker array built into the soundbar itself.

The soundbar can project sound straight outwards, as well as to the left, right and upwards, so it bounces off the ceiling. With the help of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, you'll enjoy immersive, true surround sound. The soundbar has several audio enhancement modes, including one for news, movies, sports, games and nighttime viewing.

The Hisense AX5125H system comes with the soundbar, wireless subwoofer, two satellite speakers, a remote control and a wall mounting kit -- all for around $300. It offers a really good value that's perfect for a TV in a bedroom or playroom. Like all Hisense products, this sound system uses higher-end tech, but it's sold at a price that's considerably less than the competition.

Best TV surround sound system for smaller spaces: Polk Audio Magnifi Mini AX Bundle



Amazon

Included Components: Soundbar, wireless subwoofer, satellite speakers | Channels: 5.1.2 | Ports: HDMI, Optical Audio, AUX | Supported Codecs: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, PCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos True HD, DTS, DTS HD | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Special Features: Google Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect supported | Soundbar Dimensions: 4.4 x 4.1 x 3.1 inches

Ideal for smaller rooms, the Polk Audio Magnifi Mini AX generates big, crisp, clear sound. The system generates true surround sound and supports a wide range of audio codecs, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Polk's own 3D audio technology.

This is also one of the few soundbars to support Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, as well as Bluetooth wireless connectivity. This means you can wirelessly stream audio content from your computer, as well as an iOS or Android mobile device, directly to the sound system. The soundbar itself connects to your TV via an HDMI, Optical Audio or AUX cable and is Roku TV ready. The other components in the system are wireless.

If hearing clear dialogue is essential, simply activate the VoiceAdjust feature. The soundbar's center speaker enhances clarity of voices without affecting the rest of the audio.

Using the included remote, you can easily switch between a handful of audio presents. While the sound quality, size and design of the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar is truly impressive, our biggest complaint is the larger size of the included wireless subwoofer. It measures 15.6 x 14.6 x 7.2 inches and is designed to be placed on the ground, away from the soundbar. The rest of the components are compact and unobtrusive.

Best TV surround sound system for most living rooms: LG S90TR surround sound system

Amazon

Included Components: Soundbar, wireless subwoofer, satellite speakers | Channels: 7.1.3 | Ports: HDMI | Supported Codecs: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS:X, DTS Digital Surround | Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Special Features: AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Amazon Alexa support, 24-bit audio upsampling | Soundbar Dimensions: 49.2 x 5.3 x 2.5 inches

Sure, the LG S90TR surround sound system is the perfect companion to an LG Evo G4 or Evo C4 series television or LG projector, but it'll also work nicely with any brand.

In addition to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for generating immersive audio, the soundbar itself has triple up-firing speakers that work seamlessly with the subwoofer and two-channel wireless rear speakers to generate 670 watts of audio power. The center up-firing channel makes dialogue sound like it's originating from the center of your TV. This makes it easier to understand and sound more realistic

The system has preset audio modes including Standard, Bass Blast, Bass Blast+, AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Game, Music and Sports, so whatever you're watching or listening to will sound clear and robust. Each time the sound system is used, it scans the listening space and the position of the TV viewers. It then automatically adjusts volume and delay to create the ideal, true surround sound listening experience for everyone. Plus, using AI, basic two-channel sound is upscaled to become multi-channel audio that offers a deeper and fuller overall sound.

Best premium TV surround sound system: Sonos Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc

Sonos

Included Components: Soundbar, subwoofer, satellite speakers | Channels: 5.1.2 | Ports: HDMI eARC | Supported Codecs: Dolby Atmos, Stereo PCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Multichannel PCM, Dolby Multichannel PCM, DTS:X | Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2 | Special Features: The soundbar offers up-firing speakers for a multi-dimensional soundstage| Soundbar Dimensions: 44.96 x 4.57 x 3.34 inches

This Sonos bundle includes the premium Sonos Arc soundbar, Sub (Gen 3) wireless subwoofer and two Era 300 satellite speakers that are sold together as a surround sound system bundle. What you wind up with is multi-channel surround sound with powerful bass and realistic sounding spatial audio (with the help of Dolby Atmos).

The Sonos Arc is our top pic for best premium soundbar, so it makes sense that when you add the additional audio components, the system becomes our pick for best premium TV surround sound system. This sound system does a great job presenting audio from your favorite TV shows, sports, movies and games, but it also includes speech enhancement technology that ensures all dialogue sounds crystal clear.

One of the great things about all Sonos audio systems is that they work with all Sonos speakers, so expanding the system or creating a multi-room listening experience is simple (albeit rather expensive). You also get superior control over your listening experience using the Sonos mobile app. Another positive thing about Sonos is that you're not just paying for a premium brand name. You actually get premium quality audio components, too.

