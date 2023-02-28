Wayfair Spring Savings Event: Save up to 70% this week on furniture and kitchen goods

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

Wayfair's Spring savings event starts today. From now until Mar. 7, you can save on tons of furniture, appliances and decor to refresh your home for spring.

Check out these Wayfair Spring Savings deals now before they're gone.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $86 (reduced from $185)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $233 (reduced $460)

Right now, you can find deals on furniture at Wayfair for every room in your house. Wayfair also has deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums and more from top brands. Whether you're planning to do a bit of spring redecorating or looking to replace a kitchen essential, you'll find what you need on sale now.

We've scoured the popular home goods site and compiled Wayfair's Spring Savings deals to help you find the biggest discounts on top-rated furniture and kitchen appliances.

Best Spring Savings deals at Wayfair

Save up to 70% on tons of home and kitchen items right now at Wayfair. There are great deals on cookware, furniture and small appliances. Here are our favorite deals.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $154



Wayfair

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $154 (regularly $190)

Cuisinart countertop blender: $77

Wayfair

The ultimate multitasker, this blender-slash-food processor offers a great space-saving opportunity. With 500 watts of power, seven functions (pulse, stir, chop, mix, puree, food processor and ice crush) and a three-cup food processor attachment as well as a 48-ounce glass blender jar, it greatly simplifies food prep and blending.

Cuisinart countertop blender, $77 (reduced from $180)

Oneida Avery 90-piece flatware set: $128 (save 57%)

Wayfair

Looking to replace your family's everyday flatware set? This service for 12 by Oneida, rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers, is easy to stack in your kitchen flatware drawer. Plus, it's greatly discounted (save 57%) and built to last.

Says reviewer Kim: "Very pretty flatware, will last forever at a great price. Looks great after being in dishwasher."

Oneida Avery flatware set (90 pc.), $128 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $86 (54% off)

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker, $86 (reduced from $185)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $43

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $43 (reduced from $50)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $350 (save $100)

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamix Explorian blender is featured another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbuster deals at 36% off. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades.

The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $350 (reduced from $450)

Best Spring Savings deals on furniture at Wayfair

Shop the best deals on furniture at Wayfair's Fresh Start sale. It's a great time to pick up a new chair, couch, sectional, lounger and more -- whatever you need to make your living space more cozy and comfortable in 2023.

Arturs desk

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new desk for studying or working from home, you won't want to miss this deal. This wood desk features a durable metal frame and two convenient shelves for storage. The best part? It's currently only $36.

Arturs desk, $36 (reduced from $100)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $340 (70% off)

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 70% off. It comes in seven upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $340 (reduced from $1,240)

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table: $400 (45% off)

Wayfair

This solid pine dining table comfortably seats four people. It is made from sustainably harvested pine wood and features a distressed finish.

Amarapal pine wood trestle dining table, $400 (reduced from $725)

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser: $1,740 (33% off)

Wayfair

This Mowgli dresser provides plenty of storage space for all of your clothes. It is made of wood and features raised, molded panels for added dimension. There is no assembly required with this dresser, and it's on sale now at a very deep discount.

Mowgli 8-drawer dresser, $1,740 (reduced from $2,599)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart: $233 (39% off)

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra storage and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide-rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $233 (reduced $460)

Sand and Stable Robert armoire: $390

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in nearly every room in their homes, with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair's sale for 55% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $390 (reduced from $875)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $310 and up

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12 inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep this spring.

The best part is you can save up to 66% at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $310 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $440 (reduced from $1,099)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $540 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $670 (reduced from $1,499)

Velvet square arm sofa bed: $410



Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions. Find it in two colors.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," a Wayfair reviewer says. "It's comfortable and firm."

Velvet square arm sofa bed, $410 (reduced from $570)

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper: $890

Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe 45.67" square arm sleeper, $890 (reduced from $1,230)

