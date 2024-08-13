The best multi-device wireless chargers of 2024 are perfect back-to-school companions

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Heading back to school for the 2024-2025 year? Whether you're toting a smartphone, smartwatch or wireless earbuds along with you, you know you've got to keep the right charging cable handy for juicing up your tech. But keeping all these cables around can make for some seriously poor cable management. This year, consider nabbing a multi-device wireless charger to nix the need for multiple cables completely.

We're talking about a single device that requires just one power outlet and one power cable. Simply place your smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds case on that charger and those devices will all recharge at the same time. Snag one of our favorites to take with you to school this year, or give your younger scholars to make their lives a little easier.

The best multi-device charging stations for 2024

When it comes to wireless charging devices, you have a choice: There are two-in-one options available for those who use two mobile devices, as well as three-in-one options. There are also a few multi-device charging stations that can accommodate your tablet too.

Best multi-device wireless charger overall: Twelve South Butterfly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger



Twelve South

This ingenious phone, earbuds and Apple Watch charger folds up to fit in a pocket but unfolds to provide two wireless charging pads -- one for a smartphone or earbuds (like iPods) and the other for an Apple Watch. The charger features an anodized aluminum layered shell that matches a MacBook's silver color. It has a soft vegan leather interior.

The included USB Type-C cable connects from the Butterfly to an external power source. We like this charger's versatile design: It can be positioned in multiple ways, either holding your phone in landscape mode or flat when charging. Your Apple Watch also either lies flat or in nightstand mode.

We also like that the Butterfly is ready to travel internationally. It comes with a collection of five power adapters, so you can plug it in pretty much anywhere in the world and keep your devices charged easily using just one power outlet.

Best 2-in-1 wireless charger: Courant Mag:3 Classic leather dual charging tray

Courant

The Courant Mag:3 Classic combines elegance with convenience in a two-in-one wireless charging tray. Built into the Italian leather-covered tray is a MagSafe and Qi-compatible charging pad for a smartphone and a second (smaller) charging pad for wireless earbuds.

The Mag:3 makes a great-looking addition to a nightstand because the valet tray area has extra room to keep your small items (like a wallet and keys) organized and readily available. On the back of the tray is an extra USB Type-C charging port that can connect an Apple Watch or tablet's charging cable. A matching Apple Watch charging stand is sold separately.

The leather version of the Mag:3 is available in five colors. On the bottom of the weighted tray is a non-slip material.

A less-expensive version with a linen covering (instead of leather) is also available.

Best 3-in-1 wireless charging stand: Belkin BoostCharge Pro

Belkin

Instead of having three separate charging cables that require three separate power outlets, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro has just one cable leading to a power source. Yet it simultaneously charges up to three devices wirelessly, including your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro charging stand is MagSafe certified. It offers fast charging capabilities for compatible Apple devices and delivers up to 15 watts of power. It also works with all iPhone cases that are also MagSafe compatible.

This is an elegant tabletop stand, made primarily from plastic and metal. It takes up minimal space on a desk or nightstand. Choose between a black or white base color.

Best 3-in-1 wireless charging pad: Belkin BoostCharge Pro pad



Belkin

If you don't want a wireless charging stand but still want to charge up to three devices at once, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charging pad offers a flat (but not foldable) design that plugs into a single electrical outlet. The pad offers three wireless charging locations, including one that flips upward to accommodate an Apple Watch and keeps the watch's display visible (in nightstand mode).

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro pad also features a minimalist design that's available in either black or white. It offers fast charging for compatible Apple devices. And because it's MagSafe-certified, it works seamlessly with iPhones within a MagSafe-compatible case.

Best Apple MagSafe, multi-device wireless charger: Torras 3-in-1 charging station

Amazon

The Torras three-in-one charging stand offers a modern-looking design that can charge a smartphone, wireless earbuds and Apple Watch at the same time. The main charging pad for the phone is both MagSafe and Qi-compatible, so it'll work with any smartphone that supports wireless charging.

This stand is also foldable and comes with a USB Type-C power cord and adapter. The charger's internal cooling system prevents overheating and helps to protect the rechargeable batteries within your mobile devices.

The charger stand also supports both horizontal and vertical phone orientations, while the magnetic technology ensures seamless alignment and secure attachment to MagSafe-compatible iPhones.

Best 3-in-1 charger for travel: Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe

Zagg

If you're a frequent traveler, you know that hotel rooms typically do not offer enough power outlets. So, if you want to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, the Zagg 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers a perfect, highly portable solution.

This charging pad folds for easy transport, but when unfolded, provides three separate wireless charging platforms, including one that delivers up to three watts of power to charge AirPods, one that delivers up to 15 watts of power for your smartphone and a third that delivers up to five watts of power to recharge an Apple Watch.

This charging pad is Qi and MagSafe compatible. It comes with a handy travel case. A USB Type-C charging cable and a 30W USB Type-C wall charger are also included.

Best 4-in-1 wireless charger for a desk: ZenGoose Apple wireless 4-in-1 charger



Amazon

The ZenGoose Apple wireless four-in-one charger is one of a few charging stands that can charge an Apple iPad and keep it positioned at an easy-to-view, adjustable angle during charging. This stand supports any tablet that's less than 11 inches. At the same time, your Apple iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch can be charged by placing them on the stand's base. For the Apple Watch, you can lie it flat on the base or flip up the wireless charging pad so you can display the watch in nightstand mode.

This stand supports fast charging. Keep in mind, that while wireless charging is offered on the base of the stand, your Apple iPad will need to be plugged in with a cable. (You can still charge all four devices simultaneously and will only need a single electrical outlet.)

Each of the wireless charging pads incorporates over-current protection, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, short-circuit protection and foreign object detection. Located on the base of the device are four tiny LED indicator lights that show the current status of each device being charged. Meanwhile, the bottom of the base has a non-slip silicone strip.

What's the difference between Qi and MagSafe wireless chargers?

Qi is an industry standard for wireless charging. It's compatible with Apple iPhones and many Android phones (including those from Samsung) that support wireless charging. Some other devices, like smartwatches, fitness trackers, wireless earbud charging cases and even some portable cameras also support Qi.

The technology relies on electromagnetic induction to transfer power to a mobile device, so you can recharge it without having to plug it into a USB-C power cable. Instead, you simply place the device on the pad.

What makes this technology convenient is that when you invest in a multi-device wireless charger, only the pad needs to be plugged into a power source. You can recharge several devices simultaneously without needing additional power cords. This greatly reduces cable clutter. The latest Qi2 wireless chargers allow some mobile devices to recharge even faster.

While the latest Apple iPhones and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) support Qi wireless chargers, the iPhone also supports Apple's own technology for wireless charging, called MagSafe. When used with a compatible Apple device, a 15-watt MagSafe charger allows for faster charging. It also uses magnets to hold the mobile device in place while its battery is recharging. This magnet system can be used with various Apple phone accessories, including MagSafe cases.