Best Labor Day bedding deals you can get right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Big Blanket Co.

Summer is ending soon! Labor Day 2023 is coming up, and there are already plenty of early long weekend deals to be had on must-have bedding. But you don't have to go looking too far. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best Labor Day bedding deals for you.

These customer-loved bedding essentials are currently deeply discounted. If you've been wanting to upgrade the look of your sheets, blankets and pillows, now's the time. We've found something for everyone with these great Labor Day bedding deals, including major sales from Cozy Earth, Big Blanket Co., Luna and more.

It's only August, so these early Labor Day deals are just heating up. You'll want to check back often to see all the new Labor Day bedding deals we've found.

The best Labor Day bedding deals

Ready to make your bed the coziest spot in your home? Shop discounts on must-have piece from Casper, Cozy Earth, Big Blanket Co., Luna, Sleep Number and so much more.

Casper

Casper's CBS Essentials staff-loved cooling pillow is on sale during Casper's Labor Day deals event. The 4.6-star-rated pillow is marked down from $149 to just $119 right now. I, CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose, own this pillow and absolutely love it. I tend to sleep hot and this pillow keeps my head and my neck nice and cool throughout the night. If you want cooling sheets to go with your new cooling pillow, check out Casper's massive Labor Day sale. Everything on the Casper site is 20% off right now

Why we like the Casper Hybrid Snow cooling pillow:

Casper's Snow Technology helps you sleep cooler for 12 hours.

Its foam layer prevents clumping or flattening over time, so your pillow stays supremely supportive -- no need to fluff it.



Uses Casper's AirScape Technology to create a cool and breathable experience.

Shop Casper's sitewide Labor Day sale and score bedding, mattresses and more for 20% off.

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bamboo bedding and loungewear. Right now, you can save 25% on Cozy Earth's Classic bedding bundle. The set includes a bamboo sheet set, one duvet cover and two pillow cases.

Why we like the Cozy Earth Classic bedding bundle:

People love bamboo material for its cooling properties.

The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature.

Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

Looking for more than just sheets? Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide on the brand's premium bedding, bath and loungewear items during the Cozy Earth Semi-Annual sale ahead of Labor Day.

Big Blanket Co

Treat yourself to an extra-large, ultra-cozy blanket from Big Blanket Co. for less before Labor Day. The brand is known for it's 10-foot by 10-foot big blankets. Right now, this blanket is 20% off.

"These blankets are perfect," raves a reviewer. "The material is heavier and denser than most blankets, almost giving a weighted blanket feel but still being able to breathe. Not to mention they are sooooo so soft," they shared. "The best part is if you want more weight, more warmth, more squish, there is plenty of blanket to double it up."

Why we like Big Blanket Co.'s Original Stretch blanket:

This blanket is made with temperature-regulating material.

This blanket is moisture-wicking and features four-way stretch.

Choose from 18 colors.

Right now, you can take 20% off sitewide on the brand's big blankets. Plus, if you're planning some outdoor summer adventures, check out the XL outdoorsy blanket or the Big Beachy blanket.

Shop the Big Blanket Co. Birthday sale

Amazon

You need a weighted blanket that won't make you sweat. This cozy but cooling weighted blanket provides enhanced comfort and is associated with better sleep. Plus, it's 15% off now.

"The first thing that impressed me were the high-quality materials," says an Amazon customer. "The cotton fabric feels soft and gentle against the skin, and the cooling feature ensures that I stay comfortably cozy without overheating during the night."

Why we like the Luna cooling weighted blanket:

The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads.

This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes.

It comes in a wide variety of colors.

Prices vary by size, weight and color.

It's machine washable.



Eli & Elm

This special pillow from Eli & Elm features a U-shape design that's perfect for side sleepers. This pillow promises to be temperature regulating and features a breathable cotton cover. Plus, Amazon has it for 20% off when you hit apply coupon.

"I have a pinched nerve in my shoulder and would often wake up with neck pain to the point where I couldn't turn my head," says an Amazon customer. "I've been using this for a couple months now and haven't had any issues since! It's pretty comfy and keeps my head elevated so I'm not stressing my shoulders at all while sleeping. Worth the money!"

Why we like the Eli & Elm cotton side-sleeper pillow:

This pillow's shape may help alleviate neck pain and promote spinal alignment.



It features removable latex and polyester filling.

The pillow cover is removable and machine washable.

Casper

Casper's perfectly autumnal throw is on sale ahead of Labor Day. Add a pop of fall color to your couch for less with this on-sale blanket. This 50-inch by70-inch throw originally retailed for $129. It's now 50% off at Casper.

Why we like Casper's wool plaid throw:

This Casper throw is made with 100% wool and has a sweater-soft feel.



Choose from two colors.

It's final sale.



Related content from CBS Essentials