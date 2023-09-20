CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Are you someone with a gas hookup? That means you likely need a gas stove. If you're not planning on upgrading or replacing your current gas stove with an electric or induction range (even though you really should), you may need help figuring out which gas range is right for you.

Gas ranges can provide heat instantly, allowing for faster cooking and more precise temperature control. Plus, they can reach very high temperatures that some electric ranges cannot. Many home chefs also consider the visible flame on gas burners a plus, as it can help cooks see the intensity of the heat.

Interested in purchasing a gas range? The experts at CBS have selected the best gas ranges in 2023. Many of these gas ranges from Samsung, Viking and more are on sale now.

The best gas ranges in 2023



Shop the best gas ranges in 2023. Almost all of these gas ranges are on sale now.

Samsung

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

The range features a smart dial, which intuitively learns your favorite range settings based on your cooking preferences. The appliance includes an air fryer mode. Air fry tray included.

It's on sale now for $380 off at Samsung.

Why we like this Samsung range:

It features a smart dial and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The gas cooktop offers powerful, even and precise heating.

The convection electric oven heats evenly for baking, warming and broiling.



It includes an air fryer function which is great for people who don't own an air fryer

Appliances Connection

This large-capacity, stainless-steel range features four cooktop burners and six cooking functions. Its convection technology circulates air throughout the oven for a faster cook time. It features heavy-duty, porcelainized, cast-iron removable surface grates for easy movement of large pots. It's made to last with industrial-grade metal knobs for added durability.

Right now you can get a 10% mail-in rebate when you spend more than $11,000 on Viking appliances. Plus, there's a buy-one-get-one deal for a free dishwasher, microwave or $1,000 allowance (on a purchase of $1,500 or more) when you buy a Viking appliance.

This freestanding gas range is $970 off right now.

Why we like this Viking range:

Its convection technology circulates air throughout the oven for a faster cook time.



Its porcelanized cooking surface makes it easier to clean.



Choose from several colors.

GE via Best Buy

The GE freestanding gas range features a large integrated griddle, great for making pancakes or grilled cheese, a locking oven door and a steam-cleaning function. The cooktop includes a 15,000 BTU burner for ultra-fast boiling. Its deep-recessed cooktop helps contain spills for quick and easy cleaning.

"This stove is literally the best I've ever bought," a Best Buy customer who purchased the freestanding range says. "If you love grilling, making pancakes or hamburgers this is the stove for you. There are three different burner size for big to small pots," they said.

It's $205 off at Best Buy now.

Why we like this GE range:

It has a large integrated griddle.



It features heavy duty, dishwasher-safe grates.

Its deep-recessed cooktop helps contain spills for quick and easy cleaning.



Whirlpool via Best Buy

This 5.1-cubic-foot oven features four cooktop burners, two of which are ultra-fast 15,000 BTU burners. It includes two adjustable oven racks and features five rack positions to help accommodate a variety of cookware sizes. Its custom broil function lets you set a preferred broiling temperature in 5-degree increments from 300 to 525 degrees. Its control lock helps prevent unintentional or unsupervised activation, making it a great choice for anyone with kids in the kitchen.

"I love this stove oven [that's] big enough for my cooking needs," a Best Buy customer who purchased the appliance says. "I love the larger burners for the bigger skillets and just touch the display to get the oven going, so much easier for me, no more knobs."

Why we like this Whirlpool range:

It includes two adjustable oven racks and features five rack positions.



Its control lock helps prevent unintentional or unsupervised activation.



Its cast-iron grates are dishwasher-safe.

What you should know before buying a gas range

Los Angeles is banning most gas appliances in new homes and businesses. California's largest city joins more than 50 other metro areas and counties that have made similar moves to discourage or prohibit the use of gas ranges. (No timeline for the new rule has been announced.)

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. called the household appliance a "hidden hazard" because gas stoves have been linked to childhood asthma.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you will be able to get a rebate on your electric or induction range -- but not today. The rebate program, while approved, is not yet in place. No firm timeline has been announced for when the rebates will be available.

If you have a gas hookup, you need a gas stove. If you can't make the switch to an electric range, there are certain things you should look for when buying a gas range.

Are gas cooktops better than electric ranges?



In 2021, experts said that over a third of American households cooked with gas. In California, a state where many counties have banned gas appliances, 60% of homes cook with gas. While popular, are gas ranges and cooktops actually better than electric ranges and induction ranges?

Some chefs have said that gas stovetops and gas ranges are integral to the identity of their cuisine. "The wok itself is really essential to Asian cuisine," restaurant owner Leo Lee told the "Los Angeles Times" in 2022. "By taking gas away, you're telling us we cannot use woks anymore, essentially taking away our identity and heritage. It forces us to adapt to American culture."

It has been reported that electric ranges are better for the environment and your health. But if you have to have a gas range, experts have recommended using a vented hood with your gas kitchen appliance. Vented hoods have a range of filtration effectiveness and function best when overhanging the stove.

What should I look for when buying a gas range?

How do you find a good gas stove? What is the most reliable brand of gas range? Many popular brands make gas ranges and cooktops. We've found top-rated gas-powered ranges from Samsung, LG, Viking, GE and more that you can buy today. When shopping for a gas range, consider its capacity, burner size, burner power and if you'd like to have a gas range with smart features.

Related content from CBS Essentials