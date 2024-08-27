The best gaming routers in 2024 reduce latency for hardcore players

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you spend a lot of time playing PC games online, you're probably already very aware that your gaming experience is only as good as your internet connection. That's where gaming routers come in. If you're tired of lag, disconnects, and subpar performance, it's time to upgrade to one of the best gaming routers in 2024.

The best gaming routers offer lightning-fast speeds, low latency, and advanced features designed specifically for gamers. They prioritize gaming traffic so that your gaming sessions stay smooth and uninterrupted, even when other devices are connected to your network.

Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional esports player, having the right gaming router can make all the difference, much like a gaming keyboard or gaming desk. Below, find our list of the best gaming routers in 2024.

The best gaming routers in 2024

Best gaming router: TP-Link Archer GX90

Amazon

If you want a gaming router that delivers on lightning-fast speeds in addition to stability and bandwidth prioritization, this cutting-edge option boasts a tri-band setup, which includes an impressive 4.8Gbps "gaming band" dedicated to smooth, lag-free gaming sessions. All three bands deliver solid reliability at a great price. Plus, the router itself isn't that bad-looking either.

The GX90 also comes equipped with a range of useful featureslike OneMesh support, which lets you create a mesh-style network by connecting the router to other compatible devices. That makes it useful for anyone with a large homes or thicker walls. It's also particularly affordable when up against some of the other options available right now. Don't let its spider-like form factor scare you, either. It's easy to set up and works great. And you can tell everyone you have a spy gadget in your home.

Best premium gaming router: Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro router

Amazon

If price isn't an object, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 is a top contender for one of the absolute best routers for gaming you'll find on the market. It comes with a hefty price tag, but it's well worth grabbing if you want the best performance as well.

The GT-BE98 comes with quad-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, which serves up blistering speeds of up to 24.4 Gbps. Additionally, its wired performance is exceptional, with both 10GB and 2.5Gb Ethernet ports available. Of course, wired gaming connections mean more stable speeds and overall connectivity in general, but this router takes it to the next level with a gaming port that prioritizes your PC.

In addition to its fantastic speeds, you can count on this model for outstanding performance, few if any drops in quality, and seldom issues with latency. But you will have to pay for it. If that isn't an issue for you, you'll be rewarded with great, future-proofed performance that you can count on for a while to come.

Best budget gaming router: Asus RT-AX3000 router

Amazon

On the other hand, if you don't want to spend an arm and a leg on a router, you don't have to when there's something like this on the market. The Asus RT-AX3000 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology and serves up fast and stable wireless connectivity with a total bandwidth of 3000Mbps split between its 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. So even at its lower price, it has plenty of speed to spare for all of your devices, even if gaming isn't your first priority.

One standout feature is its gaming accelerator, which automatically optimizes network traffic for low-latency gaming. It minimizing lag and does it best to give you more responsive gameplay on your end. Additionally, its adaptive quality of service (QoS) lets you prioritize gaming-focused devices and apps.

It's chock-full of the things you need to customize and focus on if you want a positive gaming experience, and all for less than $300.

Best long-range gaming router: Netgear Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router

Amazon

If you live in a home where it's a bit of a distance from one room to another, you might need something more powerful. The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 is a trailblazing router that can offer that power. It has lightning-fast speed and solid connectivity, so no matter how you slice it, it's a great choice for anyone who has a lot of ground to cover from point A to point B without skipping a beat.

With its futuristic design and advanced features, the RAXE500 stands out from the crowd in more than just functional ways, too. Its tri-band configuration means you get a dedicated 6GHz radio, so there's a whole separate frequency band so your games never have to slow down. Kiss all of that goodbye with the Nighthawk.

But it's a good choice for a wired connection as well. It has a super-fast 2.5GbE port, which means fast data transfers and better connectivity overall. But its impressive features and performance do come with a high price tag, so that's something to keep in mind if you're planning on grabbing one for yourself.

Sometimes that's required when you want the best of the best and the fastest speeds, lowest latency, and most advanced features that work over longer distances. From where we're standing, it's absolutely worth paying the extra cash.