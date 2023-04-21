Best Earth Day deals you can shop right now: Hydro Flasks, organic mattresses, sustainable clothing and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earth Day is this weekend -- and there are tons of unbeatable Earth Day deals available. Many eco-friendly brands are running sales to help you make more environmentally-friendly shopping choices. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a new organic mattress or shop carbon neutral luggage, we've found great deals on sustainable products from tons of top brands.

Keep reading to explore the top Earth Day deals that you can shop this weekend.

Best Earth Day bedding and mattress deals

Save on organic mattresses and eco-friendly bedding now ahead of Earth Day

Avocado

Avocado is known for its eco-friendly, non-toxic organic mattresses. The brand is Climate Neutral Certified and uses high-quality natural ingredients to make its mattresses and bedding.

Avocado Green Mattress is offering 10% off its entire site from April 18 to April 24, with proceeds going to SolarBuddy. You can also save on the brand's zero-waste furniture offerings.

Shop Avocado organic mattresses



Essentia

Essentia creates all-natural, chemical-free mattresses to give you the best night's sleep while prioritizing the environment. All of the materials used to make Essential bedding and mattresses are thoughtfully created and sourced for clean, ethical and replenishing sleep.

Right now, the brand is having a Beyond Organic Sleep Sale, where you can save up to 20% on Essentia's bestselling organic mattresses.

Shop the Essentia Beyond Organic Sleep Sale

Zinus

The Zinus Spring Sale is going on right now, and that means that you can get a new CertiPUR-US certified mattress for up to 45% off. Zinus is a mattress and furniture brand known for offering high-quality mattresses at affordable prices -- and this sale makes the brand's already budget-friendly products even easier on the wallet.

Shop favorites, like the Zinus Green Tea Aspire memory foam mattress, now.

Shop the Zinus Spring Sale

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Mattress's spring sale is on now. During the deals event, Nolah Mattress is offering 20% off on mattresses, plus two free pillows with purchase. Nolan's products ship in eco-friendly boxes and many of Noah's bedding items are made with organic cotton or natural bamboo.

The brand's Signature 12-inch is its most pressure-relieving mattress. This premium mattress perfectly balances plush cushioning with deep support and keeps you cool with temperature-neutral foam.

Nolah Mattress Signature 12" (queen), $1,439 (reduced from $1,799)

Layla Sleep

Layla Sleep is also offering some great mattress and bedding deals this week.

Right now, you can score a new mattress for up $200 off and enjoy some free gifts with purchase. You can also save on tons of bedding items, including the brand's bestselling weighted blanket.

Shop the Layla Sleep Spring Sale

Brooklinen organic collection

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's bed and bath products are beloved by social media users -- and the brand just released a new organic line of bedding, bath towels, robes and more, just in time for Earth Day.

First time buyers can get 10% off with Brooklinen's welcome offer.

Shop the Brooklinen organic collection

Best Earth Day deals on sustainable clothing

Ditch the fast fashion and take advantage of these sustainable clothing deals.

EleVen by Venus Williams

EleVen by Venus

EleVen by Venus is a skincare and athletic wear company founded by tennis star Venus Williams. The brand creates performance activewear and everyday apparel with material made from recycled water bottles gathered from the ocean. The brand is currently having a 30% off sitewide sale.

Shop EleVen by Venus

Everlane



Everlane

In addition to creating high-quality pieces that are designed to last, Everlane has made a number of environmental commitments. In 2018, the brand vowed to work towards fully eliminating its use of virgin plastics. Everlane also has a plan to reduce its carbon footprint. The brand expects to produce 55% lower per product carbon emissions by 2030 and to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.

Currently, 97% of the brand's apparel materials containing polyester and nylon are made from certified recycled fibers. The recycled fibers are made from recycling plastic water bottles, fishing nets, fabric excess from cutting patterns and other items that would otherwise end up in landfill.

The brand is currently having a spring sale with up to 60% off fan-favorite items. If you're looking to buy high-quality, sustainable clothing on a budget, you'll definitely want to take advantage of this deal.

Shop Everlane

Jambys

Jambys

Get cozy this Earth Day with 25% off sitewide on this cozy "performance inactivewear" brand. Jambys makes cozy lounge and sleepwear, including joggers, hoodies, t-shirts and the brand's bestselling Jambys boxer-style shorts. Jambys uses sustainable modal beechwood fabric for silky soft yet eco-conscious products.

Save 25% sitewide with code "SPRINGCLEANING."

Shop Jambys

ThredUp

ThredUp

ThredUp is an online retailer clothing that specializes in second-hand clothing. You can find pre-loved items from top brands while helping to keep clothing out of the land fill by giving it a second life.

Right now, first time customers can get 35% off their order plus free shipping, so it's a great time to try out the eco-friendly site. Plus, the brand is offering a special one-day deal on April 22 for Earth Day where customers can save 60% sitewide.

Shop ThredUp

Best Earth Day luggage and travel deals



Save on eco-friendly luggage for your next trip.

Monos luggage



Monos

Monos is one of the best luggage brands of 2023 -- and Monos luggage is a great choice for Earth Day. Monos is Climate Neutral Certified and carbon neutral. The brand also participates in the 1% for the Planet program by donating 1% of its revenue to environmental causes.

Right now, Monos is having a Mother's Day sale, where you can save up to 15% on luggage and 10% on travel accessories. If you're not already familiar with Monos luggage, check out our review of the Monos carry-on.

Samsonite

Samsonite

Samsonite luggage makes a variety of high-quality, durable luggage -- but many people don't know that the brand also has a ton of eco-friendly options. The brand introduced Recyclex fabric in 2018 and now offers over 50 products made with the sustainable material. The Recyclex material is made from 100% post-consumer recycled PET bottles. Right now, Samsonite products made with recycled materials are 22% off for Earth Day.

Shop Samsonite products made from recycled materials

Best Earth Day Beauty Deals

Earth Day is a great time to stock up on sustainable beauty products. If you've been hoping to switch over to products with more natural ingredients, check out these deals.

Clean + Planet Positive Beauty at Sephora : The Sephora spring sale is going on right now with a 10% off sitewide discount for Beauty Insider members and a 20% off discount for VIB members. The retailer has a section dedicated to planet-positive, clean beauty to help you find the best deals on eco-friendly products for Earth Day. Save on Kora Organics, Glow Recipe, The Outset and more.



: The Sephora spring sale is going on right now with a 10% off sitewide discount for Beauty Insider members and a 20% off discount for VIB members. The retailer has a section dedicated to planet-positive, clean beauty to help you find the best deals on eco-friendly products for Earth Day. Save on Kora Organics, Glow Recipe, The Outset and more. Save on Tom's of Maine Natural Toothpaste on Amazon

MDSolarSciences: Save 25% off sitewide on the brand's popular sunscreen and skincare products for Earth Day.

Save 25% off sitewide on the brand's popular sunscreen and skincare products for Earth Day. Fleuri Beauty: Shop the sitewide sale on high-quality Japanese skincare from Fleuri Beauty. Use code "EARTH" to take advantage of the sitewide buy one get one 50% off deal.



Best Earth Day deals on Amazon



Save on water bottles, biodegradable hair ties and more on Amazon.

Hydro Flask water bottles

Amazon

Using a reusable Hydro Flask water bottle instead of single-use plastic bottles is a great way to go green this earth day. Amazon currently has several versions of the bestselling Hydro Flask water bottles on sale now for Earth Day.

Hydro Flask water bottles are not only better for the environment-- but they also keep your water cold for much longer than a standard plastic bottle. Hydro Flasks can keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours -- making them a must-have for the hot summer days ahead.

Save up to 39% now on a new Hydro Flask.

Hydro Flask standard mouth bottle with flex cap, $22 (reduced from $30)

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle with flex cap, $40 (reduced from $45)

Hydro Flask vacuum-insulated stainless steel wide mouth water bottle with straw lid (40-Ounce), $50 (reduced from $82)

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle with Flex Sip Lid, $25 (reduced from $33)

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker

Amazon

The SodaStream E-Terra turns standard water into sparkling water in seconds with just one touch. SodaStream machines eliminate the need for plastic bottles or cans by allowing users to create fresh sparkling water from the comfort of their home.

SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker, $100 (reduced from $160)

Terra Ties biodegradable hair ties

Amazon

Hair ties a a must-have if you have long hair, but standard hair ties aren't great for the environment. They often get left on the ground or end up in landfill and can take hundreds of years to fully break down. That's why Terra Ties made these biodegradable hair ties to keep your hair secure without harming the planet.

These Terra Ties hair ties are made with ethically sourced, plastic-free, biodegradable elastics and they're 100% compostable. They're thick and durable while avoiding harsh dyes or plastics.

Terra Ties biodegradable hair ties, $8 (reduced from $15)

JBL Clip 4 Eco

Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 Eco offers the unbeatable sound quality of the standard JBL Clip 4 in a more eco-friendly version. It is built and designed with eco-friendly materials including post-consumer plastic and recycled fabric.

The JBL Clip 4 Eco is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. It is currently available in three colors on Amazon.

JBL Clip 4 Eco, $60 (reduced from $80)

Greenworks earth friendly tools

Amazon

Greenworks is an eco-friendly power tool brand that makes a ton of top-rated products including lawn mowers, pressure washers and more. Amazon has slashed the price on many of the brand's best-selling products in for Earth Day. Some of the best deals on Greenworks tools on Amazon include:

