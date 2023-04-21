Best sustainable clothing brands to shop for Earth Day this weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tentree

Earth Day is just a few days away -- and it's a great occasion to reconsider your shopping habits. Many people are trying to cut down on fast fashion and instead invest in more ethically made and sustainable clothing this year. But don't worry -- sustainable clothing can be just as fashionable, if not much more fashionable, than trendy fast fashion pieces. Plus, they'll last a heck of a lot longer.

If you're not sure where to start on your sustainable shopping journey, we've got you covered. We've compiled the best sustainable clothing brands to shop this month.

Reformation

Reformation

Reformation is a popular fashion brand known for its sustainable practices. The brand says that they "put sustainability at the core of everything we do." Reformation reports that it has been 100% carbon-neutral since 2015. The brand works to manufacture sustainably while also also investing in projects to help replace some of the resources that it's spent to make its clothing. They work with organizations to promote resource efficiency, improve access to clean water and promote clean energy initiatives.

This is an excellent brand to shop if you're looking to cut down on fast fashion and invest in stylish, long-lasting pieces.

Shop Reformation

Patagonia

Patagonia

Patagonia is another brand known for its ethics and environmental focus. The brand says that it's built robust environmental and animal welfare responsibility programs to help guide how it make its products. This includes using only organic cotton, ethically sourcing all down and using recycled materials where possible.

If you're planning to get outdoors this spring or summer, Patagonia has you covered with tons of excellent outerwear, gear and even kids clothing.

Shop Patagonia

Lolë

Lolë

If you're looking for an eco-friendly brand to shop during Earth Month, check out the new Lolë. The sustainable brand uses a variety of recycled materials and fabrics to craft long-lasting fashionable pieces. Plus, they just launched a ton of new activewear, including the brand-new, ultra-cozy Comfort Stretch ankle leggings, as well as some excellent spring outwear options.

Shop Lolë

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective

The Girlfriend Collective's compression leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and one of our top picks for the best workout leggings of 2023, but did you know that the brand uses recycled materials, like post-consumer water bottles, fishing nets retrieved from the seas and fabric scraps, to make its clothing? The Girlfriend Collective prioritizes sustainability in its materials, dying process and packaging.

Shop Girlfriend Collective

EleVen by Venus Williams

EleVen by Venus

EleVen by Venus is a skincare and athletic wear company founded by tennis star Venus Williams. The brand creates performance activewear and everyday apparel with material made from recycled water bottles gathered from the ocean. The brand is currently having a 30% off sitewide Friends and Family sale.

Shop EleVen by Venus

Everlane

Everlane

In addition to creating high-quality pieces that are designed to last, Everlane has made a number of environmental commitments. In 2018, the brand vowed to work towards fully eliminating its use of virgin plastics. Everlane also has a plan to reduce its carbon footprint. The brand expects to produce 55% lower per product carbon emissions by 2030 and to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.

Currently, 97% of the brand's apparel materials containing polyester and nylon are made from certified recycled fibers. The recycled fibers are made from recycling plastic water bottles, fishing nets, fabric excess from cutting patterns and other items that would otherwise end up in landfill.

The brand is currently having a spring sale with up to 60% off fan-favorite items. If you're looking to buy high-quality, sustainable clothing on a budget, you'll definitely want to take advantage of this deal.

Shop Everlane

Tentree

Tentree

This eco-friendly brand makes clothing and activewear with materials made from recycled, post-consumer waste. Plus, the company plants 10 trees for every item purchased, making this a great planet-friendly brand to support for Earth Day.

Tentree's InMotion pocket leggings were featured in our list of the best workout leggings for 2023. But there are plenty of other great items to shop including beanies, outerwear, dresses and more. The brand also has a new Monarch collection that supports planting milkweed to support the Monarch butterfly population.

Shop Tentree

Outerknown

Outerknown

Outerknown calls itself "the first brand founded on a total commitment to sustainability." The apparel company provides a lot of transparency around its product sourcing and supplier list to demonstrate its commitment to working with Fair Trade Certified factories and using sustainable materials. Outerknown's products are made with high-quality sustainable materials, such as organic cotton, hemp, recycled cotton and responsibly-sourced wool.

Shop Outerknown

Losano

Losano

Losano is a sustainable activewear and lounge brand. The brand manufactures its clothing using sustainable materials and uses a local factory in Los Angeles rather than overseas factories to reduce its carbon footprint.

Losano will be having a flash sale on April 22 with a 30% off sitewide discount. You can save on the brand's loungewear, activewear and even the new Contour collection.

Shop Losano

